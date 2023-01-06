Police: Man arrested after shooting in Boise

A Boise man was arrested Thursday for eluding officers in connection to a shooting on West Colonial Street. Boise Police are looking for others potentially involved.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting after one person was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a news release Friday.

After receiving reports of shots fired, police responded to West Colonial Street just before 11:45 p.m. Boise Police said the man was already transported for treatment and witnesses in the area provided additional information on a potential suspect.

As officers investigated, a vehicle that matched the description was seen leaving the area "at a high rate of speed," leading Boise Police to attempt a traffic stop.

According to Friday's news release, 18-year-old Tristen Blackburn of Boise tried to drive away from officers, before Boise Police spotted the vehicle with a PIT maneuver on Franklin Road.

Blackburn was evaluated at a local hospital and then booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer with a motor vehicle.

The Boise Police Department said the shooting investigation is ongoing and it plans to look at "passing vehicles to identify multiple people" moving forward. Police believe there could be more people involved in Thursday's shooting who left before officers arrived to the scene.

BPD is also asking for security video from businesses in the area of Franklin and Cole.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677). Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips app on mobile devices or at www.343COPS.com.

