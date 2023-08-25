Boise police officer's actions found justified by prosecutor in November 2022 shooting

Police said the 30-year-old from Garden City pulled out a knife and attempted to assault an officer during the incident.

BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney, Grant P. Loebs, ruled that the Boise police officer who shot and injured a stabbing suspect during an attempted arrest in November of 2022, was justified in his response.

On Nov. 21, 2022, Boise Police obtained an arrest warrant on charges of aggravated battery for Jeremy Waste, 30, for stabbing his father in the back of the head on November 18. His father sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

At around 5 p.m., officers located Waste and responded to serve the warrant. When law enforcement arrived, he refused to comply and charged at officers with a knife. Waste was then shot by a police officer, according to the Boise Police Department.

Waste was treated in hospital for his injuries and later charged with multiple crimes. He pleaded guilty to assault or battery upon certain personnel and to the enhancement for using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

On Aug. 21, Waste was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for aggravated battery in the stabbing of his father and threatening police officers with a knife.

"The facts in this case reveal that Boise Police Officers were legally attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Waste for violent felonies. When encountered by police, Jeremy Waste was armed with a knife which he brandished, and threatened and chased officers with," Loebs said.

"At the time he was shot, Waste was advancing with the knife towards the officer who shot him. Therefore, when deadly force was used against Waste, the officer was not only lawfully attempting to serve an arrest warrant on a violent felon and defending another law enforcement officer but was acting in self-defense against a present threat to himself," Loebs said.

Boise Police Department provided bodycam video of the shooting. However, BPD only released a portion of the recording, noting that the video is clipped to show only what is "relevant to the incident that was under investigation."

The news release said that video stops before showing the injured suspect.

