Gowen Thunder 2023 airshow spectacle takes flight at Boise Airport

See cool sights and reach new heights with the Treasure Valley's largest-ever military airshow and open house - Gowen Thunder's free event is on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27.

BOISE, Idaho — Gowen Field is preparing for Gowen Thunder's airshow spectacular. Spanning over two days, the popular event, hosted by the Idaho National Guard, will feature a variety of events and exhibits. Gowen Thunder 2023 is the Idaho National Guard's second to host in more than 20 years. The first collaboration occurred in 2017 and attracted more than 120,000 visitors to Gowen Field.

The Gowen Thunder 2023 open house and airshow is on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 at Boise's Gowen Field. The event and all included festivities are free to the public.

"The Idaho National Guard receives incredible support from all of our communities throughout the state," said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho. "Gowen Thunder 2023 is an opportunity to show our appreciation for that support by welcoming the public to Gowen Field for a free airshow and open house."

The weekend event will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team and the U.S. Air Force F-35 Demonstration Team. Aerial acrobatics, ground shows, static displays and numerous vendors will be at the two-day event.

Attendance is expected to exceed 150,000 people.

In addition to the featured aerial performances, other acts include:

Jet Waco with RAD Aerosports

Mark Peterson with Mustang High Flight Aerobatics (P-51, A-37 and Dornier Alpha Jet)

Misty Blues All Women Skydiving Team

Brad Wursten with Power Addiction Air Shows

Franklin's Flying Circus

Other non-aerial activities:

Several aircraft and pieces of military equipment will be on display.

The Idaho Army National Guard and the Idaho Air National Guard will team up for a combined-arms demonstration, which will showcase the capabilities of each branch.

Up close viewing of an Idaho Army National Guard Abrams Tank and Bradley Fighting Vehicle and a 124th Fighter Wing A-10 Thunderbolt II

A STEM Expo Center hosted by the Idaho Military Division's STARBASE Idaho

More information on static displays and exhibits can be viewed here.

Parking and Shuttles:

Due to the anticipated large volume of spectators, parking on Gowen Field is unavailable on Aug. 26 and 27. No vehicles, including motorcycles and bicycles, nor foot traffic will not be permitted to enter Gowen Field.

Parking lots and shuttle services are available at Micron; Production Street and East Gowen Road; Lake Hazel Road and West Gowen Road; along East Gowen Road near Victory Road; and at Victory Road and West Gowen Road. ADA parking is available on Gowen Field.

A security screening will be conducted prior to boarding the shuttle.

ADA parking will be available on Gowen Field. Vehicles with valid placards will be allowed to enter through the main entry on General Manning Avenue and will be directed to designated parking areas. Assistance will be available for those needing a ride from the ADA parking areas to the show entrance.

All visitors (other than ADA) must park in one of the designated offsite parking lots away from Gowen Field and take a free shuttle to the showgrounds.

More than 25,000 parking spaces are available, and 150 buses will be in operation.

Shuttle wait times are expected to be less than 20 minutes.

For more information on parking visit.

Prohibited items:

No firearms/ammunition (regardless of credential or CCW)

No outside food or beverages (with the exception of small non-perishable Snacks)

Bicycles, scooters, skateboards, etc.

Coolers or cooler bags (unless carrying medication/breast milk)

Pets or animals

Tents or canopies

Drones

Drugs or drug paraphernalia

Firecrackers/fireworks

Glass bottles/jars

Knives/batons/weapons

Lasers, laser pointers

Pepper spray

Review the full list of prohibited items here.

General admission is FREE!

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.