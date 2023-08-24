City of Boise breaks ground on 102-unit affordable housing complex

The project is part of the city-owned property preservation program, Housing Land Trust.

BOISE, Idaho — Mayor Lauren McLean and Boise City Council attended the formal groundbreaking of a new affordable housing development Thursday as construction began on what will be Wilson Station Apartments - an apartment complex designed to host 102 units.

The 0.94-acre property was purchased in December of 2020 by the City of Boise to function as affordable housing for Boiseans. According to a news release from the city, the property is part of the Housing Land Trust program, which focuses on the preservation of affordable housing on city-owned land.

McLean said during the groundbreaking that the vision for the apartments were "more than just homes" and that "it would be about community."

The program serves individuals who earn 80% of area median income, which equates to $49,950 annually.

The City of Boise said the Wilson Station Apartments will incorporate a community garden, new sidewalks and safe routes to school for children attending Taft Elementary. Anticipated completion date on the project is set for early 2025.

To learn more about Wilson Station Apartments, click here.

