2022 Boise Golf & Travel Show returns to Expo Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Golf & Travel Show returns this weekend, Feb. 10-12, at Expo Idaho.

The event will feature a range of activities for all ages, including a long drive contest, long putt championships, the try and buy zone presented by Wide World of Golf, and a free quick tips net presented by the Rocky Mountain Section PGA.

With the Super Bowl this weekend, organizers of the event moved the show by a day to accommodate football fans. Thursday night will be a VIP event, which includes a drink ticket, free play of activities and bonus prize giveaways.

Every paid adult admission will receive a free round of golf from Scotch Pines Golf Course. The Rocky Mountain Section PGA Foundation will be offering a free golf club to children 3-12 years of age, while supplies last.

The Wide World of Golf Demo Zone is also returning to the event and will feature a 100' hitting net for attendees to try out equipment from golf manufacturers Ping, Callaway Golf, Adams Golf, Bridgestone ball fitting, Cleveland Golf, TaylorMade, and Mizuno. Each manufacturer will be bringing the latest models of golf technology currently being used in the big PGA show.

Tickets are available at the door or online, with free admission for children under 12 years old. Discounted tickets are also available at local Toyota dealers, Wide World of Golf, and other nearby golf courses.

Sponsors for the 2022 show include the Local Toyota Dealers, Cumulus Radio, the Rocky Mountain Section PGA and the Idaho Golf Association.

For more information, visit the Boise Golf & Travel website.

