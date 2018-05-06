BOISE - With annual Independence Day celebrations just a month away, the Boise Fire Department is reminding everyone that only "safe and sane" fireworks are legal in Idaho.

Safe and sane fireworks are essentially fireworks that stay on the ground. Idaho law prohibits the sale of aerial fireworks to the general public.

The Boise Fire Department says they want fireworks vendors to know that if an illegal firework sold from their stand causes a fire, they will be held responsible.

Anyone who sparks a wildfire can be required to pay restitution for the cost of fighting the fire. Last year, a Boise man who started the Table Rock Fire of 2016 pleaded guilty to unlawful use of fireworks, and was ordered to pay almost $400,000 in restitution.

More recently, a teen who started a major wildfire with fireworks in the Columbia River Gorge was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of nearly $37 million.

"If you do choose to use fireworks that are not safe and sane the consequences can be devastating," Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan said in a statement. "Wildfires put the lives of first responders and citizens at stake."

The best advice, firefighters say, is to leave the aerial fireworks shows to the professionals.

Many local cities and towns host free fireworks shows for the Fourth of July, including Boise. For a look at Independence Day celebrations, and other fun things to do this summer, check out our Summer Event Guide.

