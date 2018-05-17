EVENT GUIDE: Summer fun in the Treasure Valley and beyond

Marsing Wine and Art in the Park
- Saturday, May 19, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Marsing Island Park
- Website
- Live music and more than 40 local artists; Children's activity area; World Center for Birds of Prey will have show-and-tell with raptors; Petting zoo; Hotrods on display; Food trucks and beer garden
Barons Car Show
- Sunday, May 20, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- El Korah Shriners, 1118 West Idaho Street, Boise
- Website
- Benefiting the Shriners Patient Travel Fund
Boise Dog Carnival Saturday May 26
- Saturday, May 26, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Julia Davis Park Bandshell
- Website
- Dog contests, parade, demonstrations, vendors, food, games and other fun carnival-style activities. This event is being hosted as a fundraiser for Maiden’s Hope
Konnexion Music Festival
- Thursday, May 31 - Sunday, June 3
- Twin Springs (About 2 hours northeast of Boise)
- Website
- Konnexion is a music and arts festival, held annually at Twin Springs on the North Fork of the Boise River. It features a big lineup of musicians, performance artists, workshops, art displays, and more.