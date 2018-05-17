WATCH LIVE
EVENT GUIDE: Summer fun in the Treasure Valley and beyond
Author: Tyson Miller
Published: 2:59 PM MDT May 17, 2018
Updated: 8:53 PM MDT May 23, 2018
CHAPTER 1
MAY
CHAPTER 2
JUNE
CHAPTER 3
JULY
CHAPTER 4
AUGUST
CHAPTER 5
SEPTEMBER
CHAPTER 6
SUMMER-LONG EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES
CHAPTER 7
Concerts & Live Music
CHAPTER 8
Outdoor Theatre
CHAPTER 9
Visit Idaho Wine Country
CHAPTER 10
Explore Idaho's Craft Beer Scene
CHAPTER 11
Sports & Entertainment
CHAPTER 12
Movies in the Park
CHAPTER 13
Farmers' Markets

BOISE - If you're looking to get out of the house this summer and take in some culture, live music, or a fun, family-friendly festival or fair - look no further. We've compiled all of the major events happening in the Treasure Valley and beyond - from music and art festivals to rodeos and parades.

For a look at our Exploring Idaho series, click here.

Events below are listed by date:

Scroll to the end to see events and activities that you can enjoy all summer long!

Chapter 1

MAY

Marsing Wine and Art in the Park

  • Saturday, May 19, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Marsing Island Park
  • Website
  • Live music and more than 40 local artists; Children's activity area; World Center for Birds of Prey will have show-and-tell with raptors; Petting zoo; Hotrods on display; Food trucks and beer garden

Barons Car Show

  • Sunday, May 20, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • El Korah Shriners, 1118 West Idaho Street, Boise
  • Website
  • Benefiting the Shriners Patient Travel Fund

Boise Dog Carnival Saturday May 26

  • Saturday, May 26, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Julia Davis Park Bandshell
  • Website
  • Dog contests, parade, demonstrations, vendors, food, games and other fun carnival-style activities. This event is being hosted as a fundraiser for Maiden’s Hope

Konnexion Music Festival

  • Thursday, May 31 - Sunday, June 3
  • Twin Springs (About 2 hours northeast of Boise)
  • Website
  • Konnexion is a music and arts festival, held annually at Twin Springs on the North Fork of the Boise River. It features a big lineup of musicians, performance artists, workshops, art displays, and more.
Chapter 2

JUNE

Music on the Water (Boise)

  • Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2, 12-9 p.m.
  • Surrounded by the waters of Boise's Esther Simplot Park, a revolving roster of local talent will be playing live music while "fun, food and family unite."
  • All profits will be donated to Make-A-Wish Idaho
  • Website

Hells Canyon Days

  • Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2
  • Cambridge, Idaho
  • Website
  • The annual Hells Canyon Days will be held in Cambridge, Idaho - which boasts the motto, "Gateway to Hells Canyon." The two-day event inlcudes a Friday night concert by Muzzie Braun, Dave Nudo, and Straightaway; a Bulls & Broncs rodeo; Rodeo Pit BBQ, a flea market; and several shows (cars, antiques, art)

Big Water Blowout Festival (Riggins)

  • Saturday, June 2, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Riggins, Idaho
  • Website
  • A celebration of Idaho's longest free flowing river. Outfitters offer discounted high water raft trips through Class III and Class IV rapids on the Salmon River

Gunfighter Skies Air & Space Celebration

  • Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3, 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Mountain Home Air Force Base
  • Website
  • The annual Gunfighter Skies air show is free of charge, but VIP tickets are available starting at $25. The popular event features U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team, Wings of Blue - U.S. Air Force Parachute Team, ACC F-22 Raptor Demo Team, Tora Tora Tora Airshows, and more.

Gingerfest V

  • Friday, June 8, 6 - 10 p.m.
  • Old Idaho Penitentiary, Boise
  • Website
  • Celebrate redheads and red fun at the Old Idaho Penitentiary. Family-friendly games, live music, food trucks, beer and wine

Celebrate the Vine

  • Friday, June 8, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
  • Williamson Orchards & Vineyards, Caldwell
  • Website

  • Celebrate The Vine is an annual summer event at Williamson Orchards & Vineyards in the wine country of Southwest Idaho. Sip on the vineyard's signature summer sangria, enjoy barrel tasting, and take in some live music.

  • June is Wine Month in Idaho. For a list of events and tours through Idaho Wine Country, scroll down to the Summer-Long Events section of this guide.

Homedale Art in the Park

  • Saturday, June 9, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.Betty Uda City Park, HomedaleWebsiteLocal crafters and artisans will have their wares on display and available for purchase

Emmett Cherry Festival

  • Wednesday, June 13 - Saturday, June 16Emmett City ParkWebsiteThe 84th Annual Emmett Cherry Festival is a family-friendly, four-day festival featuring plenty of activities, vendors, petting zoo, free concerts, parades, and a pie-eating contest.
<p>The 82nd annual Emmett Cherry Festival got underway today and runs through Saturday.</p>

North Fork Championships

  • Friday, June 15 - Sunday, June 17
  • Banks, Idaho
  • Website

National Oldtime Fiddlers' Contest

  • Monday, June 18 - Saturday, June 23
  • Weiser, Idaho
  • Website
  • The contest draws hundreds of musicians from across the country, and thousands of spectators each year. In addition to the contest there are workshops, performances, a battle of the bands, a parade and a carnival.
National Oldtime Fiddlers' Contest

Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest

  • Thursday, June 21 - Saturday, June 23
  • Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, Filer
  • Website
  • This three-day family-friendly music festival features 20 bands from all over the country, including Eli Young Band, Cody Johnson, and Whisky Myers

Meridian Dairy Days

  • Wednesday, June 20 - Saturday, June 23
  • Website
  • Celebrating the dairy industry in the Treasure Valley for 89 years, Meridian Dairy Days is a staple of summertime festivals in valley, featuring a parade, carnival, fireworks, and 4-H/FFA shows. The event supports 4-H and FFA.
<p>Meridian Dairy Days Parade</p>

Boise Music Fest

  • Saturday, June 23, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Expo Idaho, Garden City
  • Website

  • The 9th annual Boise Music Festival features over fifty national and local acts, dozens of vendors, a carnival, and much more. Headliners include: Robin Thicke, Granger Smith, Echosmith, Baby Bash, Mat Kearney, and Parmalee.

God and Country Festival

  • Tuesday, June 26, Gates open at 4 p.m.
  • Idaho Center, Nampa
  • Website
  • This non-denominational, free event returns for its 52nd year. It's a night of family-friendly fun, including huge fireworks show, great Christian bands, military appreciation, civic awards, food and fellowship.
god and country 3
KTVB

Garden Valley Stampede

  • Saturday, June 30
  • Garden Valley, Idaho
  • Website
  • Garden Valley plays host to this outdoor show, featuring: Live music from some of Idaho's favorite bands, UTV poker run, food, and trail rides.

Lavender Festival (Nampa)

  • Saturday, June 30, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Happy Valley Lavender - 9257 Happy Valley Road, Nampa
  • Website
  • Pick your own lavender bundles; enjoy food and craft vendors, lavender wand making classes and live music

Motorfest 2018

  • Saturday, June 30 and Sunday, July 1
  • Expo Idaho, Garden City
  • Website
  • Described as an "automotive experience," Motorfest is one of Idaho’s largest outdoor motor shows. If it has a motor, you will probably see it at this show.
Chapter 3

JULY

4th of July Events

Gem State Kiwanis 4th of July Pancake Breakfast (Boise)

  • Wednesday, July 4, 7-11 a.m.
  • Julia Davis Park, Boise
  • Website

"We the People" Liberty Day Parade (Boise)

Boise Fourth of July Celebration

  • Location TBD

Caldwell 4th of July Parade and Celebration

  • Parade starts at 9 a.m.
  • Festivities at Memorial Park; Fireworks at Brother's Park
  • Website

Melba “Olde Tyme” 4th of July

  • Fun Run begins at 7 a.m.; Parade at 10:30 a.m.; Fireworks at dusk
  • Car show, tractor pull, stage entertainment
  • Website

Meridian Independence Day Celebration

  • Festival kicks off at 3 p.m. in Storey Park
  • Fireworks show at Meridian Speedway at approximately 10:15 p.m.
  • Website

Wood River Land Trust RiverFest (Hailey)

  • Wednesday, July 4, 1 - 5 p.m.
  • Lions Park and Draper Wood River Preserve, Hailey
  • Website

Eagle Fun Days

  • Friday, July 6 and Saturday, July 7
  • Website
  • Enjoy live music, a fun run, a custom car show, a firetruck pull, parade, and fireworks at this popular annual festival.

The Lavender Merchant’s Lavender Festival

  • Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • 2871 Stroebel Road, Kuna
  • Website
  • Come and visit the lavender field in full bloom, pick a bouquet of lavender and experience the perfume and beauty of this captivating herb.

Ketchum Arts Festival

  • Friday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15
  • Festival Meadow (Sun Valley Road)
  • Website
  • Features food and drink, live music and over 100 arts and crafts vendors

Wizard World Comic Con

  • Friday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15
  • Boise Centre
  • Website
  • The nationally-traveling comic con, Wizard World, makes its first-ever stop in Boise this summer. The event features everything pop-culture, cosplay, live events, and celebrity speakers. Among the celebrities attending the event: William Shatner (Star Trek), Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy), Jewel Staite (Firefly, Stargate: Atlantis), Sean Maher (Firefly), James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Charisma Carpenter (Angel), and Thomas Ian Nichols (American Pie)

Snake River Stampede

  • Tuesday, July 17 - Saturday, July 21
  • Idaho Center, Nampa
  • Website
  • One of the top rodeos in the country, the Snake River Stampede returns to Nampa for its 103rd year. The event has evolved from a small, local bucking horse competition in the early 1900’s to a major professional sports event.
7.18.13 stampede (82)
KTVB

Summer Music Festival at Roseberry

  • Thursday, July 19 - Saturday, July 21
  • Roseberry, Idaho
  • Enjoy three nights of great music in historic Roseberry, Idaho (near Donnelly). The 41st annual Summer Music Festival at Roseberry includes bands Keller Williams, The Last Revel, Useful Jenkins, Daniel Rodriguez (of Elephant Revival), Kids Mountain Music Camp Ensemble, and more.

Sawtooth Mountain Mamas Arts and Crafts Fair

  • Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22
  • Stanley, Idaho
  • Website
  • More than 140 artists and craftsmen from throughout the Northwest will be on hand, giving you the opportunity to purchase art directly from the artists.

SummerFest 2018 (McCall)

  • Sunday, July 22 - Sunday, July 29
  • McCall
  • A week-long festival of classical and pops orchestra concerts held in McCall; Presented by McCall Music Society
  • Website

Canyon County Fair

  • Thursday, July 26 - Sunday, July 29
  • Canyon County Fairgrounds, Caldwell
  • Website
  • The Canyon County Fair always offers fun for the entire family, with a carnival, stage acts, and live music. Headliners this year are Sawyer Brown, Craig Morgan and Michael Ray.

San Inazio Basque Festival

  • Friday, July 27 - Sunday, July 29
  • Basque Center, 601 West Grove Street, Boise
  • Website
  • Each year, thousands visit Boise's Basque Block for the San Inazio Festival, an annual event to honor St. Ignatius of Loyola, the patron saint of the Basques. The event features local musicians and dancers as well as Basque sporting events, and of course - Basque food!
san inazio (22)
KTVB

Mountain Home Country Music Festival

  • Friday, July 27 - Sunday, July 29
  • Forest Rd 061EF, Mountain Home
  • Website
  • The annual Mountain Home Country Music Festival attracts tens of thousands of concert-goers and some of country music's biggest acts for a three-day festival, located about 30 minutes drive from Mountain Home. This year's lineup includes Alan Jackson, Eric Church, Chris Janson, Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley, Dustin Lynch, and Neal McCoy.

Sawtooth Valley Gathering

  • Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28
  • Stanley, Idaho
  • Website
  • The 4th annual Sawtooth Valley Gathering is a music festival located in scenic Stanley, Idaho. The 2018 lineup includes Fruition, MarchFourth, Shook Twins, and many more.
Chapter 4

AUGUST

Kuna Days

  • Friday, Aug. 3 and Saturday, Aug. 4
  • Website
  • This annual festival in Kuna features a parade, live music, family-friendly activities, and food/beverage vendors

Braun Brothers Reunion Festival

  • Thursday, Aug. 9 - Saturday, Aug. 11
  • Challis, Idaho
  • Website
  • This family-friendly music festival in Challis features the Americana, Texas Country, Red Dirt and Bluegrass music. This year's lineup includes Micky and the Motorcars, Turnpike Troubadours, Reckless Kelly, and many more.

Nightfire Nationals

  • Thursday, Aug. 9 - Sunday, Aug. 12
  • Firebird Raceway
  • Website
  • Firebird Raceway's signature event of the season

Sun Valley Center Arts and Crafts Festival

  • Friday, Aug. 10 - Sunday, Aug. 12
  • Atkinson Park, Ketchum
  • Website
  • The 50th Annual Sun Valley Arts and Crafts Festival is an outdoor juried fine arts and crafts show, and includes artist demonstrations, food vendors and a kid’s activity area.

Three Island Cross Re-enactment

  • Saturday, Aug. 11
  • Glenns Ferry, Idaho
  • Website

  • The annual Three Island Crossing Re-enactment honors the pioneers who crossed the Snake River on the Oregon Trail at Glenns Ferry.

Nampa Festival of the Arts

  • Saturday Aug. 11 and Sunday, Aug. 12
  • Lakeview Park, Nampa
  • Website
  • Held for more than 30 years in Nampa's Lakeview Park, the Nampa Festival of the Arts is "a celebration of the creative spirit of our diverse community, expressing unique life and cultural heritage through art."

Caldwell Night Rodeo

  • Tuesday, Aug. 14 - Saturday, Aug. 18
  • Website
  • One of the Treasure Valley's premier, and long-running rodeos, the Caldwell Night Rodeo boasts the mantra: "Where the Cowboys are the Stars"

Western Idaho Fair

  • Friday, Aug. 17 - Wednesday, Aug. 22
  • Western Idaho Fairgrounds, Garden City
  • Website
  • The biggest of all the fairs in the Treasure Valley, the Western Idaho Fair is a long-standing staple of summer in the Boise area, bringing thousands out to enjoy the carnival, livestock shows, and live music. This year's concert lineup features Brett Michaels and Styx.

Pooch Party Stroll & Splash (Nampa)

  • Saturday, Aug. 25
  • Lakeview Park, Nampa
  • Website
  • The annual Pooch Party-Stroll & Splash raises funds for dog parks in Nampa. While dogs get to take a dip in the Lakeview pool, their people enjoy pet-friendly vendors, a raffle, a one-mile walk, entertainment, contests and more.

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic

  • Wednesday, Aug. 29 - Sunday, Sept. 2
  • Ann Morrison Park
  • Website
  • The always-popular Spirit of Boise Balloon Fest returns to Ann Morrison Park, bringing the high-flying spectacle to the City of Trees for its 28th year. If you can only make it down for one event, make it the Night Glow on Friday night. It is a must-see!

Twin Falls County Fair

  • Wednesday, Aug. 29 - Monday, Sept. 3
  • Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, Filer
  • Website
  • Features carnival, exhibits, and live music. The concert headliner this year is Old Dominion
Chapter 5

SEPTEMBER

Art in the Park

  • Friday, Sept. 7 - Sunday, Sept. 9
  • Julia Davis Park
  • Website
  • This open-air festival provides visitors of all ages and interests with the opportunity to meet more than 200 artists and purchase their works. During the three-day event, Boise Art Museum presents a variety of contemporary arts and crafts along with an array of live entertainment, park performances, wonderful food and hands-on activities for children.

Hyde Park Street Fair

  • Friday, Sept. 14 - Sunday Sept. 16
  • Camel's Back Park, 13th and Heron streets, Boise
  • Website
  • Bid farewell to summer with this fun annual fundraising fair in Boise's historic North End. Featuring vendors, activities for kids, live music, exotic foods, cold beer, and a wine garden, there is truly something for everyone! All proceeds go toward grants and programs in the North End community.
<p>2016 Hyde Park Street Fair</p>
Chapter 6

SUMMER-LONG EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES

Chapter 7

Concerts & Live Music

Alive After Five

  • Grove Plaza, Downtown Boise
  • 5 - 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 6 - Aug. 29
  • Website
  • Downtown Boise's long-running concert series, Alive After Five, returns to the Grove Plaza for its 32nd year. The weekly event is free to attend.

Idaho Botanical Garden

  • Located in Boise’s Old Penitentiary Historic District, the Idaho Botanical Garden is a feast for the senses, no matter the season.
  • Website

IBG Great Garden Escape Concert Series

  • A recurring summer event at the Idaho Botanical Garden, the Great Garden Escape features a great lineup of bands.
  • Thursday evenings, June 14 to September 27
  • Website

Outlaw Field Summer Concert Series

  • Another popular outdoor concert series at the Idaho Botanical Garden, Outlaw Field has a has a long let of popular musical artists set to perform this summer. The lineup includes Barenaked Ladies, Michael Franti, Sheryl Crow, Jackson Browne, Chris Isaak, ZZ Top, and Steve Miller Band.
  • Website

Rock the Village Concert Series

  • The Village at Meridian
  • Fridays, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m., July 6 - August 17
  • Website
  • Set in the open public area at the Village at Meridian, the Rock the Village Concert Series has become a popular summer event. It features a great mix of music from local and regional artists.

Sunset Concert Series

  • Tamarack Resort
  • Saturday evenings, July 2 - Aug. 6
  • Website
  • Spend your Saturday evenings this summer enjoying live music and great company at the Sunset Concert Series, presented by the Tamarack Municipal Association.

Ste. Chapelle Concerts in the Park

  • Ste. Chapelle Winery, 19348 Lowell Road, Caldwell
  • Sundays, 1 - 4:30 p.m., June 17 - Sept. 9
  • Website
  • Ste. Chapelle winery's long-running summer concert series is celebrating 35 years. In addition to great live music, Concerts in the Park also features tasty food, local vendors and, of course, plenty of wine.

Live After Five in the Garden (Ontario)

  • Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 SW 5th Avenue, Ontario
  • Wednesdays, June 13 - Sept. 5
  • Website
  • Live After Five is an outdoor concert series held at the Four Rivers Cultural Center’s Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden. Admission is free and food and drinks are available for purchase from local restaurants.

Concerts on Broadway

  • July 14, July 28, Aug. 11 and Aug. 25
  • Meridian City Hall plaza, 33 E. Broadway Avenue
  • Website

  • Hosted by the Meridian Arts Commission, this free outdoor concert series will take place on four Saturdays this summer at the plaza of Meridian City Hall. Opening bands start at 6:30 p.m. and headliners begin at 7 p.m.

Chapter 8

Outdoor Theatre

Idaho Shakespeare Festival

  • May 25 - Sept. 30
  • 5657 East Warm Springs Avenue, Boise
  • Website
  • A mainstay of summer entertainment in Boise, the Idaho Shakespeare Festival is celebrating its 42nd season in 2018. This year's slate of plays and musicals includes "Misery," "Macbeth," "Mamma Mia!," "Pride and Prejudice," and "Beehive - The 60s Musical."

    Starlight Mountain Theatre

    • May 26 - Sept. 1
    • Garden Valley, Idaho
    • Website
    • Located on the banks of the Middle Fork of the Payette River in the mountains of Boise County, Starlight Mountain Theatre creates a unique ambiance and experience that is well-worth the one-hour drive from Boise.
Chapter 9

Visit Idaho Wine Country

June is Wine Month in Idaho, and there are a lot of events happening at the dozens of wineries in Idaho's burgeoning wine country. And while June is a great time to visit a local winery, there are tours and events happening all summer long. Here are just a few suggestions. For a full calendar of events and other ideas for wine country excursions, click here.

  • Idaho Wine Tours: Leave the driving to someone else and get on a 10-person bus tour to some of Southwest Idaho's best vineyards and wineries. Tickets cost $70 per person.
  • Sunny Slope Wine Trail: Featuring more than a dozen vineyards and orchards from Parma to Caldwell to Kuna, the Sunny Slope Wine Trail makes it easy to plan your visit to local wineries and cideries.
  • Looking to visit a specific winery/vineyard? Visit Idaho has a great website that will help you plan tour own wine country tour.
Chapter 10

Explore Idaho's Craft Beer Scene

Wine isn't the only form of alcohol that is experiencing a sizable boom in the Gem State. Idaho's craft beer scene has exploded in recent years, and is now ranked tenth in the nation for breweries per capita, according to Idaho Brewers United, a nonprofit dedicated to he craft beer industry in the state. Visit Idaho has compiled a searchable list of breweries for you to choose from!

Chapter 11

Sports & Entertainment

Meridian Speedway

  • 335 South Main Street, Meridian
  • Website
  • This popular quarter-mile asphalt short track boasts auto racing on Saturday nights all summer long. Gates open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30 p.m.

Firebird Raceway

  • 8551 Idaho 16, Eagle
  • Website
  • Founded in 1968, Firebird Raceway hosts drag races (mostly on Fridays and Saturdays) during the April - October season.

Boise Hawks Baseball

  • Memorial Stadium, 5600 N Glenwood Street, Boise
  • Website
  • Boise's hometown pro baseball team - the Hawks - are a Single-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. To guarantee the best seats available for 2018, contact the Boise Hawks Front Office at (208) 322-5000.
Chapter 12

Movies in the Park

Movies Under the Stars (Boise)

  • June 8 - Aug. 11
  • Locations: Various parks in Boise
  • Website

  • Families will enjoy a fun-filled evening of kids’ activities and great films on seven evenings for the “Movies Under the Stars” in Boise. The fun begins at 7 p.m. with free games for kids. At dusk, family-friendly movies are shown on a 30-foot inflatable movie screen.

CableONE Movie Night (Meridian)

  • Fridays, June 1 - August 31
  • Settlers Park, Meridian
  • Website
  • Meridian Parks and Recreation hosts this free, family-friendly event every Friday night in June, July, and August at Settlers Park.

Silver Screen on the Green (Nampa)

  • Fridays, June 15 - Aug. 17
  • Optimist Park
  • Website
  • Grab a blanket, a lawn chair, family and friends, and head to Optimist Park in Nampa to watch family-friendly movies on the big screen. Fun begins at 8:30 p.m., and movies begin at dusk.
Chapter 13

Farmers' Markets

Boise Farmers Market

  • 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturdays, April 7 - Oct. 27
  • Corner of 10th and Grove streets, Boise
  • Website

Capital City Public Market

  • Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., April 14 - Dec. 15
  • 8th Street from Main to State streets, Boise
  • Website

Caldwell Farmers Market

  • Wednesdays, 3 - 7 p.m., May 9 - Sept. 26
  • Located in park at Blaine Street and Kimball Avenue
  • Website

Eagle Saturday Market

  • Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., May 5 - Oct. 13
  • Heritage Park, 185 E. State Street, Eagle
  • Website

Emmett Farmers Market

  • Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., and Wednesdays, 3 to 6 p.m., June 2 - Oct. 27
  • Blaser Park, North Washington Avenue and West Park Street, Emmett
  • Website

Kuna Farmers Market

  • Saturdays, 9 a.m. - noon, through Sept. 29
  • Bernie Fisher Park, 201 W Main Street, Kuna
  • Website

Meridian Main Street Market

  • Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., June 23 - Sept. 1
  • Meridian City Hall plaza, 33 E. Broadway Avenue
  • Website

Nampa Farmers Market

  • Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., April 28 - Oct. 27
  • Lloyd Square Park, 13th and Front streets, Nampa
  • Website

If you know of an event that should be in this guide, please email tmiller@ktvb.com.

