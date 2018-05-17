EVENT GUIDE: Summer fun in the Treasure Valley and beyond

BOISE - If you're looking to get out of the house this summer and take in some culture, live music, or a fun, family-friendly festival or fair - look no further. We've compiled all of the major events happening in the Treasure Valley and beyond - from music and art festivals to rodeos and parades.

For a look at our Exploring Idaho series, click here.

Events below are listed by date:

Scroll to the end to see events and activities that you can enjoy all summer long!