BOISE, Idaho — My wife Christy and I are just back from our annual September Napa Valley trip.



It’s a combination wine tour/PGA Safeway Open junket for us.



I want to show you what happened on the opening night of the weeklong event.



Boise Open tournament director Jeff Sanders also runs the Safeway Open and prior to Blake Shelton's kickoff concert for the pro-am players at the Silverado Resort, he told Blake that a certain harmonica-playing anchorman from Boise would be at his concert, and actually knew his first hit, Ole Red.



Blake called me up to the stage... watch the video with this story to see what happened next.

You can see Blake Shelton on “The Voice” airs every Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Channel 7.

