BOISE, Idaho — Widely-beloved country music superstar Garth Brooks posted a photo from his first Boise concert since 1992 on his Instagram and Twitter accounts early Saturday morning.

The social media posts showed him hugging Blake Shelton, fellow coutry music star and judge from the 'The Voice,' who performed with Brooks for their new duet "Dive Bar." Shelton was only able to perform in Boise for one night only, during the second added show in Boise for Brooks' Stadium Tour.

"No, because he's the busiest guy on the planet too, so the reason why we got him is because it's Friday," Brooks said during his press conference on Friday. "He's gone on every Saturday because we were trying to get it done somewhere else. And when your governor was sweet enough to call and ask another show I just said I know Friday is like a Saturday I'm sure. And he said no he's actually off Friday and would love to do it."

The performance on Friday night was recorded for their music video for "Dive Bar," and Brooks said in the press conference that's why the concert might start slowly and wait for the sun to set before they'd play.





