BOISE, Idaho — Garth Brooks' first concert in Boise in nearly three decades may just be the biggest party of the summer in the City of Trees.

The country music star is performing his first of two shows on Friday night and held a press conference to talk about his two shows on the Blue.

At Albertsons Stadium, fans started to come down to the Blue as soon as the doors to the stadium opened at 5 p.m..

The concert on the Blue is part of his Stadium Tour and one of the things Brooks talked about today was the fact Boise got two shows. He said they wanted it to be a one night show to make the experience for fans more magical. The second show was added after the first show sold out in under an hour, leaving many fans scrambling for tickets.

Fans at Friday's concert will be treated to something special - the first-ever live performance of his new song, "Dive Bar," with Blake Shelton, who is on his way to Boise now. However, Shelton will only be in Boise on Friday.

"No, because he's the busiest guy on the planet too, so the reason why we got him is because it's Friday," Brooks said. "He's gone on every Saturday because we were trying to get it done somewhere else. And when your governor was sweet enough to call and ask another show I just said I know Friday is like a Saturday I'm sure. And he said no he's actually off Friday and would love to do it."

MORE: Watch Garth Brooks' press conference for his Stadium Tour concert in Boise

During the press conference, he also talked about the last time he was in Boise and what he thinks about the area.

"The college feels that way because we played in the same place. The track is missing. Everybody wants to play on the blue. Between '92 and now you guys made it world-famous," he said. "One was the OU game against OU. There wasn't anyone in America who wasn't watching that game. And then here comes the culture and now your coaches get picked up by other universities and you continue to win win-win. I think that's why this place is growing like it is. It's a culture of treating one another really well. If you go out and just walk past people everyone goes hey hey how ya doing, so that's a neat thing."

He also explained what fans should expect out of his two shows.

"This is going to be a cool crowd tonight because they're going to come hungry," he said. "My job is to make them wish they never met me, I'm going to wear their (expletive) out tonight, that's my job, I hope they crawl out of here alright."

If you are attending either of the concerts, remember there are few shuttles taking people from downtown Boise to the stadium.

Both shows start at 7 p.m..

