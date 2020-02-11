Blaine County Sheriff calls off search for missing Utah hiker

“This is not the outcome that we were hoping for, but after ten days of searching, we have exhausted our resources,” said Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins.

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — After ten days of searching for Fern Baird, a missing hiker from Park City, Utah, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office announced the search will be suspended on Monday.

One last major search was conducted on Friday, Oct. 30, utilizing seven K9 teams and teams of ground searchers. The area, ranging from 7,100 to 9,200 feet, was extensively searched with no results.

BCSO made the decision to call off the search at that time. Despite the team's best efforts, Baird has not been found.

"This is not the outcome that we were hoping for, but after ten days of searching, we have exhausted our resources," said Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins. "We will continue to investigate any leads we gather."

Officers said Baird signed in at the Prarie Creek Trailhead near Ketchum on Oct. 19. BCSO and Blaine County Search and Rescue (BCSAR) began the search for Baird after she was reported missing on Oct. 22.

Baird is a 64-year-old woman weighing approximately 115 pounds and standing 5'5". She was last seen wearing a great jacket, black pants and a black fanny pack.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact BCSO Lt. Mike Abaid at (208) 578-3371 or sheriff@co.blaine.id.us.

Baird's family is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to her rescue.

