Police are searching for missing Middleton woman who has dementia

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office believes she took her dog and her son's truck and left at 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

MIDDLETON, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding an elderly woman with dementia who went missing on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the woman, 78-year-old Marla Rae Vail, was reported missing from the Middleton area at about 10 a.m. Saturday after a home healthcare worker couldn't find Vail during a regular visit to her home on Farmway Road in northwest Middleton.

Vail is about five feet, six inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. Police say they believe that she is driving her son's midnight blue 2005 Chevy Silverado crew cab with the license plate "2C UA004."

One of Vail's neighbors told police that they hear the truck start up at about 1 a.m., when her son, Marlin, wasn't there. The sheriff's office added that they believe that Vail took Harley, her Australian Shepard dog, with her.