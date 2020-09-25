Garden City police search for missing 58-year-old man

Police say Jeffrey Kanigor was last seen on Sept. 20 leaving the Boise Veteran's Affairs Medical Center.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Garden City Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a 58-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Police say Jeffrey Kanigor was last seen leaving the Boise Veteran's Affairs Medical Center without taking any of his valuables, including his phone, and didn't say where he was going.

Kanigor has some health issues and police and his family are concerned for his safety.

Officials said he is described as 5'8" and weighs about 165 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Kanigor was last seen wearing a tan heavy coat, blue-green plaid shirt, jeans and sandals.