Nampa police searching for woman last seen nearly a week ago

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 37-year-old woman.

Police say Sarah Jane Javed was last seen around 11 a.m. on Oct. 15 wearing a blue floral top and leggings. She was last seen leaving in a red 2003 Ford F-250 truck, with 1A0508P license plates. The truck has a yellow "YETI" sticker on one of the sides and an "I ❤️ Vultures" sticker on the tailgate.

Police did not clarify if Javed was driving or a passenger in the Ford truck.

She is described as five feet, six inches tall, weighs about 210 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Police urge anyone with information about the red Ford F-250 or Sarah's location to call Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257, option 2.

To share tips with the investigating officer, people can leave a message at 208-475-5713 and refer to Case No. N20-66932.