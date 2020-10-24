Police search for missing 64-year-old Utah woman who went hiking north of Ketchum

The woman is from Park City, Utah and police found evidence that she went hiking on Oct. 19 at about 1 p.m. and hasn't returned yet.

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is searching the Prairie Creek Area, which is north of Ketchum, for a woman who hasn't returned from hiking in the area since Oct. 19.

Officials said they received information about a possible missing hiker at about 1 p.m. Oct. 22. When deputies went to the Prairie Creek Area, they found a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with the Utah Plate YOPABAG.

The car belongs to Fern L. Baird, 64, of Park City, Utah. Baird was reported missing.

The sheriff's office said investigators found evidence that Baird went on a hike at about 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 and hasn't returned.

About 20 Blaine County Sheriff Search and Rescue members BSCO began searching the area, including Prairie Lake, Minor Lake, and Mill Lake.

Search teams received the help of an Idaho National Guard helicopter and the search had to stop at dusk, according to officials. The search resumed the following morning with over 40 members of the BCSO, BCSAR and Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue from Boise.