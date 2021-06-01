Man killed in Bingham County ATV crash

Two children also riding on the ATV were thrown from it as it overturned.

BOISE, Idaho — One man was killed and two children hurt when the ATV they were riding flipped Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. near Aberdeen, Idaho in Bingham County.

According to Idaho State Police, 61-year-old Theodore R. Klassen of Aberdeen was riding the ATV on 1900 S about a quarter-mile west of 2900 W. Two children were riding with him.

At some point, police say, Klassen lost control of the ATV and went off the road, where the vehicle overturned. All three riders were thrown from the ATV.

Investigators say Klassen died from his injuries at the scene. Both children were taken by ambulance to Power County Hospital in American Falls; their current conditions are unknown.

Neither Klassen nor the children were wearing a helmet when the wreck happened, according to police.

