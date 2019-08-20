BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — An elderly couple needed a rescue after rolling their UTV in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area Monday.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the pair was about five miles up Boulder Creek from Highway 75 when the crash happened at about 2:47 p.m.

Officials say the UTV had tipped over onto its side. The people inside were not hurt, but needed help getting out. Blaine County Sheriff's deputies and a US Forrest Service law enforcement officer responded out to the Boulder City historical area with a rescue UTV.

They found the couple and gave them a ride back to their car. The couple later made arrangments for the damaged UTV to be towed out.

According to the sheriff's office, the Blaine County Search and Rescue Polaris UTV was purchased with money from a grant awarded by the Wood River Women's Foundation in 2016.

"This valuable piece of equipment has been used many times for rescues and patrol functions, we are thankful for this donation and also the ability to give assistance to this couple in need," Sheriff Steve Harkins said.

Blaine County Sheriff's Office