ISLAND PARK, Idaho — Two people from eastern Idaho have died in an ATV crash in Island Park.

Idaho State Police say 33-year-old Brent Thueson of Idaho Falls and 28-year-old Triana Galley of Rigby died after the 2016 Polaris ATV driven by Thueson went off the road and struck a tree.

Police responded at 12:50 a.m. Sunday to investigate the crash on Fish Creek Road.

Police say Thueson or Galley weren't wearing helmets, and both died at the scene.