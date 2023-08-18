Fish salvage order issued for Mormon Reservoir as the fish are expected to die

Extremely low water levels prompted officials to issue the order, effectively lifting all quantity and size limitations for fishermen.

CAMAS COUNTY, Idaho — State wildlife officials have authorized a 'fish salvage order' for Mormon Reservoir, stating that fish will not survive with waters at such unsuitable levels. Limits on how many fish anglers can take from the reservoir have been eliminated, effective immediately.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) issued the salvage order for the reservoir on Friday, August 18 - permitting Idahoans with valid 2023 fishing licenses to retrieve fish by any method except with firearms, explosives, chemicals or electric current.

"The fish in Mormon Reservoir are expected to perish due to extremely warm air and water temperatures and forecasted conditions," the IDFG stated.

IDFG's Magic Valley Regional Office routinely monitors water levels and temperatures at various locations within the region - research findings concluded that water conditions in Mormon Reservoir will soon no longer be able to sustain aquatic life. Consequently, prompting the department's decision to salvage the fish and maximize public use of them, rather than let the fish go to waste.

The extremely low water levels at Mormon Reservoir are a result of limited snowpack and delivery of the reservoir's entire active storage capacity, according to IDFG.

Mormon Reservoir is located in Camas County, Idaho. The reservoir is surrounded by private, state and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land. Season and weather permitting, the area offers recreational activities such as boating, fishing, camping and hunting.

The last stocking of fish was in April of this year, when 6,040 rainbow trout were introduced to the reservoir. According to the IDFG website, listed are species observed at the location:

Bridgelip Sucker Catostomus columbianus observed in 2007

Rainbow Trout Oncorhynchus mykiss observed in 2007

Yellow Perch Perca flavescens observed in 2007

Catostomus sp. Catostomus observed in 2001

So, while the situation isn't ideal, go grab your rod and reel - because an unlimited fish stock is a light at the end of the dock.

Additional questions can be tackled by calling IDFG Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

