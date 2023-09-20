Ada County deputies looking for missing Boise woman

29-year-old Bridgett Salinas was last seen late Tuesday morning near Victory Road and Trabuco Avenue in south Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 29-year-old woman last seen late Tuesday morning.

Bridgett Salinas was last seen near her home in south Boise, located in a neighborhood at Victory Road and Trabuco Avenue. The sheriff's office said Salinas "has the mental capacity of a much younger person."

Anyone with information is asked to call 208-377-6790. Photos of Salinas are included in the post below:

Have you seen 29-year-old Bridgett Salinas? She was last seen by her home in the Victory Road/Trabuco Avenue neighborhood in south Boise late Tuesday morning. Bridgett has the mental capacity of a much younger person. We are asking anyone with info to call (208) 377-6790. pic.twitter.com/DOOCLPaa6j — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) September 20, 2023

