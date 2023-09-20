Ada County deputies looking for missing Boise woman

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 29-year-old woman last seen late Tuesday morning.
Bridgett Salinas was last seen near her home in south Boise, located in a neighborhood at Victory Road and Trabuco Avenue. The sheriff's office said Salinas "has the mental capacity of a much younger person."
Anyone with information is asked to call 208-377-6790. Photos of Salinas are included in the post below:
