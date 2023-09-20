Suicide Prevention Month: St. Luke’s hosts youth mental health talk

As the suicide rate continues to grow in Idaho, so does the need for more conversations and resources.

BOISE, Idaho — September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Suicide affects people of all ages in communities across the nation, including youth in Idaho.

St. Luke’s hosted a mental health talk on Tuesday to continue the conversation. Organizers said it was a priority to host a safe space for community members.

St. Luke’s Child Clinical Psychologist Gretchen Gudmundsen spoke about the growing need for resources.

"We really want to come together as a community and as a village rally around our kids, so they feel more connected, less alone,” Gudmundsen said.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in 2021 that over 48,000 deaths were caused by suicide. Of those, 15% are children and young adults around the ages of 10 to 24.

As the numbers continue to remain high in the United States, Dr. Gudmundsen said that the same is true here in Idaho. She said the Gem State is currently the 5th highest in the nation when it comes to youth dying from suicide.

“We are up at the higher rate along with Wyoming, Montana, Utah and finally that [is because] we are more rural,” Gudmundsen said.

Gudmundsen said it’s partly due to the lagged result of the pandemic and social media.

"Idaho has some characteristics that likely increase that rate including lack of mental health resources, there are more firearms, primary method people use when,” Gudmundsen said.

Dozens of community members including St. Luke’s workers, parents, and teachers attended this event to learn more about the resources Idaho has to offer. Gudmundsen said the stigma around suicide is getting better, but she said there is more work to be done.

“While there is reduce stigma, there is sometimes that culture of doing it by yourself or keep it to family,” Gudmundsen said.

Another topic discussed at the event was the lack of mental health physicians. Gudmundsen said there are still not enough providers available to help people who need it. It’s been an issue since the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the Boise Youth Behavioral Health is hosting another talk to continue the conversation. The event starts at 3:30 pm at Boise City Hall. RSVP is required to attend the event.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 and you’ll be put in touch with crisis responders and get the help you need.

