The Bonneville Fire burning near Lucky Peak Dam was discovered Wednesday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — This is a developing story. KTVB will update this article as information becomes available.

A 30-acre fire is burning near Lucky Peak Dam, according to BLM Fire - the department assigned to battle the fire.

The vegetation fire was first reported at 6:30 a.m. BLM officials said that fire crews are in the process of responding to the site and assessing the fire to determine details. As of Wednesday morning, the Bonneville Fire burned approximately 30 acres, according to BLM.

Fire officials are investigating to determine precise acreage, location, origin, behavior and outlook of the fire.

KTVB will update this article as details and more information become available.

