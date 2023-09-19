Boise auto body shop anticipates UAW strike will worsen ongoing car part shortage

The shop has had trouble receiving car part orders since the COVID pandemic; workers leaving plants empty will make it worse. Some customers are waiting months.

BOISE, Idaho — Two dozen incomplete cars hold down interim homes for months at a time at Hoffman Auto Body awaiting the final part - or sometimes parts - to make it whole.

The auto body shop has worked through part shortages since the COVID pandemic; the manufacturers produced fewer parts through the pandemic, according to Hoffman Parts Manager Coby Roberts. A problem he fears could be made worse by way of the United Automobile Workers (UAW) union strike against Ford, GMC, and Stellantis - the parent company of Chrysler and Jeep.

UAW leadership could not reach an agreement with the motor companies and have walked out on plants for 5 days.

"So those people not working kind of as a trickledown effect," Roberts said. "If people aren't working and people aren't making those parts, there's nothing that we can do. There's not very many people in those jobs."

CEOs of the 'big three' have received an average of 40% pay increases over the last four years, according to UAW. The union wants the same for its workers.

"I think policymakers need to both - on the worker side on the union side and on the management side - think about this very carefully. This strike could ultimately, along with other factors, trigger a recession," University of Idaho Associate Professor of Economics Steven Peterson said. "Part of what's fueling this is the labor shortages across the United States. And so that's put wage pressure on as well."

Some reports concluded CEOs in the United States earn twice as much on average as a European CEO, according to Peterson.

"In the United States, people at the top of the food chain, they tend to do very well. I think it's part of our culture that they do so," Peterson said. "What do you do about CEO salaries? I'm not sure there's a good solution for that."

Local family-owned businesses expecting to be hit by the crossfire are stuck waiting, like before, for an answer too.

"It affects our paychecks. It affects, you know, all our guys that are paid commission here. I mean, if cars aren't leaving here, they're not getting paid," Roberts said.



