88-year-old Caldwell woman dies after a dump truck crashed into her car

Police say the woman failed to yield at an intersection before the dump truck crashed into her.

CALDWELL, Idaho — An 88-year-old Caldwell woman died on Friday after police say a dump truck crashed into her car.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened at about 12:25 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Farmway and Ustick roads in Caldwell.

According to police, the crash happened with 88-year-old Norma J. McJunkin was driving west on Ustick Road in a 1999 Buick Le Sabre and failed to yield at the intersection. While going through the intersection, a 2007 Kenworth dump truck, which was heading southbound on Farmway Road, crashed into McJunkin's sedan.

The dump truck was driven by 43-year-old Douglas Adamson of Caldwell, officials said.

McJunkin was taken to West Valley Regional Medical Center in Caldwell but officials said she died from her injuries there.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.