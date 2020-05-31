Man injured after his car crashed into a semi-truck near Bliss

Police said the car side-swiped the semi-truck and got caught underneath it.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle versus semi-truck crash that happened on Interstate 84, west of Bliss, which sent one man to the hospital.

Police said the crash happened at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday near milepost 134 on eastbound Interstate 84.

The crash happened when 28-year-old Jaime Morales Juarez of Gooding attempted to pass a semi-truck. While he was trying to pass the truck, Juarez lost control of his vehicle, crashed into the semi-truck, and got trapped underneath it.

While trapped underneath the semi-truck, Juarez's Lincoln town car was dragged down the freeway until he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median before his car rolled, according to investigators.

Police said Juarez was not wearing a seatbelt and was airlifted to St Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Officials have not released Juarez's current medical status or how serious his injuries are.