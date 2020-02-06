Police looking for hit-and-run driver after Twin Falls motorcyclist killed in crash

Gary Griggs died at the hospital after he was hit by a pickup pulling a livestock trailer Sunday night.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 56-year-old motorcycle rider in Twin Falls.

The crash happened Sunday just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street South and South Hills Road.

According to the Twin Falls Police Department, the motorcyclist, identified as Gary Griggs of Twin Falls, was riding north on Washington Street South when he collided with a westbound pickup truck pulling a livestock trailer.

Griggs was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators say the driver of the truck left the scene of the crash and continued west on South Hills Road. The truck is described as a light-colored Ford or Dodge and pulling a tan or light-colored livestock trailer.