Fatal crash near Twin Falls leaves one dead

Following a pursuit into Twin Falls City limits, a 61-year-old Nampa man struck a center pivot irrigation tower and rolled over, police say.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls County is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning. The crash left one victim, a 61-year old man from Nampa, dead after being pursued by Idaho State Police (ISP).

At around 2:12 a.m., ISP attempted to conduct a traffic stop on US 93 near Twin Falls, Idaho. The driver failed to stop at officer's signal and a pursuit was initiated.

ISP discontinued the pursuit when the driver entered Twin Falls City limits, but began pursuing him again near Addison Ave in Twin Falls County, according to ISP.

The driver did not stop at an intersection near Highway 50 and crashed into a center pivot irrigation tower, causing him to roll over. ISP began assisting the driver, but he was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP has not released the victim's name at this time.

