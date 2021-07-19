3 adults, multiple children hurt in I-84 crash during duststorm

The five-vehicle crash happened near Hazelton Saturday after blowing dust dramatically reduced visibility in the area.

HAZELTON, IDAHO, Idaho — Multiple people were hurt in a five-vehicle collision near Hazelton in southern Idaho Saturday.

The series of crashes happened a major dust storm blew up, cutting visibility on Interstate 84, Idaho State Police says.

Two passenger cars, two SUVs and a minivan all collided on eastbound I-84 as the dust blew across the road.

Multiple people were injured in the crash, according to ISP.

Sixty-nine-year-old Jack Galen Springfield, Oregon was taken in a private vehicle to Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Christy Farley, 27, of Rupert and a child in her car were airlifted to Saint Luke's Medical Center in Boise, while 29-year-old Cheston Farley of Rupert and other children riding in the same van were taken by ambulance to Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert.

The conditions of those hurt have not been released. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt, and all children were in child safety seats, police say.

The wreck blocked traffic for about 40 minutes.

Watch more Local News: