Driver taken to hospital after truck overturns in roundabout near Meridian

The driver did not appear to have any "significant" injury, the Ada Co. Sheriff's Office said.
Credit: Ada Co. Sheriff's Office
A concrete-mixing truck overturned the morning of Thursday, July 9, 2021, in the roundabout at South Ten Mile and West Amity roads near Meridian, Idaho.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The roundabout at Ten Mile and Amity roads, south of Meridian, has been closed most of the morning after a concrete-mixing truck overturned there.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

A spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff's Office said it appears the driver of the truck lost control in the outside lane of the roundabout before the truck fell onto its side. A small amount of concrete spilled onto the road.

An ambulance crew took the driver to the hospital, but he does not appear to have suffered significant injury, the sheriff's office said.

At this time, the driver has not been cited for any violations.

The roundabout remained closed for a few hours after the crash so crews could clean up the debris.

The roundabout at Ten Mile and Amity opened in mid-June, after an Ada Co. Highway District construction project that began in February.

Credit: Ada Co. Sheriff's Office
A concrete-mixing truck overturned the morning of Thursday, July 8, 2021, in a roundabout at the intersection of Ten Mile and Amity roads south of Meridian, Idaho.

