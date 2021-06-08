24-year-old dies in crash near Twin Falls

Police say the young driver ran a stop sign just before the deadly collision.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A young man died Monday evening in a crash south of Twin Falls.

The collision happened at 8 p.m. at the intersection of 3600 North and 3000 East.

Idaho State Police say 24-year-old Joseph Doyle of Twin Falls was driving east in a Jeep Cherokee when he ran a stop sign at the intersection. The Jeep hit a northbound Chevy Silverado driven by 58-year-old Ron Yates, also of Twin Falls.

Doyle was not wearing a seatbelt, and was killed in the crash. Yates was uninjured.

Idaho State Police, the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls Fire, and the Twin Falls Coroner all responded to the site of the collision.

The fatal crash came just over a week into the "100 Deadliest Days," the period of time between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend when fatal traffic accidents traditionally spike.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, there have been 17 deadly crashes across the state since Friday, May 28.

