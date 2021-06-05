3 hurt in wrong-way crash near Council

Police say a 26-year-old from Nampa was driving north in the southbound lanes when he hit a Jeep and a semi truck.

COUNCIL, Idaho — Three people were hurt Saturday morning in a crash on U.S. 95 south of Council.

The three-vehicle wreck happened at 3:35 a.m. near Goodrich Road.

According to Idaho State Police, 26-year-old Michael Garcia was headed north in a Pontiac G6 when he crossed over the centerline into the oncoming lane. A southbound Jeep, driven by 42-year-old Sarah Jacobson of Cambridge, swerved into the northbound lane to avoid the Pontiac.

Garcia's car sideswiped Jacobson's Jeep, then continued north in the southbound lanes, crashing into a southbound Freightliner.

Garcia was airlifted to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Jacobson and her passenger, 43-year-old Brandy Pixer of Council, were taken by ambulance to Weiser Memorial Hospital.

The semi driver, 73-year-old Andrew Johnson of Saskatchewan, was unhurt. Garcia, Johnson, and Pixler were wearing seatbelts, police say; Jacobson was not.

The collision blocked U.S. 95 for three and a half hours.

