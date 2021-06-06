Idaho man driving 1923 Ford dies in rollover crash

Idaho State Police say Johnny Harral, 64, drove of the highway in Eden and was ejected from the vehicle.

EDEN, Idaho — Idaho State Police say one person has died and another was injured in a rollover crash on State Highway 25 in Eden.

Troopers say 64-year-old Johnny Harral of Eden was westbound in a 1923 Ford just after 6 p.m. Saturday when he drove off the right shoulder and his vehicle rolled. Harral and his passenger, Jordan Tamcke, 22, of Twin Falls were both ejected from the vehicle. Police say they were not wearing seatbelts.

Harral was flown by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls where he died from his injuries.

Tamcke was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional in Twin Falls. His condition was not released.

The westbound lane of the highway was blocked for three hours while emergency crews responded to the crash.

