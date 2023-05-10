River outfitter alleges City of Boise hinders his business

Boise River Outdoor Opportunities offers trips down the Boise River through Ester Simplot Park.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise River Outdoor Opportunities designated agent Adam Bass testified in front of the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Licensing Board (OGLB) Thursday morning raising two complaints against the City of Boise and how they have managed the Boise River through Esther Simplot Park.

The city hung multiple signs over the river and along the riverbanks to warn people about potential dangers ahead. Signs tell rafters "Do Not Proceed" and to "Exit River."

The City of Boise does not have the authority to regulate the instruction printed on these signs, according to Bass. He has observed the signs for three years. Bass offered a 62-page document to the OGLB outlining his concerns with signs and river flow managed by the City of Boise:

"The licensing board is my boss. Basically, they give me the authority to be able to take guests on the river because the state has the authority to issue license authorities to guides and outfitters like myself to be able to determine what is safe and what's not," Bass said. "When there's signs that say hazardous areas ahead, [my customers] start paddling worse. It has psychological impacts on the trip dynamics. We're navigating through it because our operation is safely navigating through it and I've deemed it safe. It questions that authority that has been given to me by the state, it causes a worse experience for guests. "

The signs, according to Bass, violate state law under code 36-2101 for overstepping their authority in attempting to regulate beyond their authority. However, the city is not in violation of this - any other navigability law, according to a City of Boise spokesperson.

Bass further detailed an alleged violation of state code 36-1601 for impeding travel along the river through their surfing wave feature.

"They use up all the water for the wave shaper and barricade access to that water, which means our typical route through that feature becomes completely dewatered which has safety concerns for guests," Bass said.

The OGLB has a legal team that will review Bass' complaints, according to a statement made in the board meeting.

