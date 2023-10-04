Friday Night Football: Southern Idaho scores, highlights from Week 7

BOISE, Idaho — Teams in the Southern Idaho Conference are set to play their second-to-last scheduled game this weekend ahead of district title week and the start of state playoffs (Oct. 27).
Week 7 kicks off Thursday with three 5A SIC bouts, including a cross-town rivalry showdown between No. 3 Boise and Borah. Meridian – who claimed the No. 4 spot in Tuesday's state media poll – looks to capture its fifth-straight win as it visits powerhouse Rocky Mountain.
Two top-five matchups headline Friday's action at the 5A and 3A levels. No. 5 Mountain View plays host to top-ranked Eagle, while No. 2 Homedale squares off with No. 3 Weiser in a battle of 6-0 squads.
In the 4A SIC, Bishop Kelly defends its undefeated record and No. 1 status against rival Emmett on the road. Meanwhile, Vallivue and Caldwell meet at Simplot Stadium on the College of Idaho campus.
The two highest-ranked teams in the 2A classification collide in Week 7, as Declo travels to West Side. Both teams received four of more first-place votes in Tuesday's rankings. Also on the 2A slate Friday is a matchup between No. 4 Melba and Marsing.
KTVB's Friday Night Football with Jay Tust and Brady Frederick will showcase Treasure Valley highlights and final scores from around southern Idaho at 10:40 p.m. Friday on KTVB.COM, KTVB's YouTube channel and KTVB+.
Scores will be updated live below during Friday's games and highlights will be added following the show. Before action gets underway, vote for KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:
5A
Boise (5-1) at Borah (4-2) | 7 p.m. Thursday
Meridian (4-2) at Rocky Mountain (4-2) | 7 p.m. Thursday
Owyhee (5-2) at Kuna (3-3) | 7 p.m. Thursday
Eagle (6-0) at Mountain View (4-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Middleton (4-2) at Capital (2-4) | 7 p.m. Friday
Timberline (0-6) at Centennial (1-5) | 7 p.m. Friday
Nampa (0-6) at Skyview (4-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
4A
Bishop Kelly (6-0) at Emmett (4-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Columbia (2-4) at Ridgevue (2-3) | 7 p.m. Friday
Vallivue (1-5) at Caldwell (1-5) | 7 p.m. Friday
Burley (2-4) at Twin Falls (5-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
Mountain Home (1-5) at Canyon Ridge (5-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
Minico (5-2) at Jerome (0-6) | 7 p.m. Friday
3A
Weiser (6-0) at Homedale (6-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Wendell (5-2) at Buhl (4-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Kimberly (6-0) at Wood River (3-4) | 7 p.m. Friday
Parma (0-6) at McCall-Donnelly (4-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
Payette (1-5) at Fruitland (1-5) | 7 p.m. Friday
Filer (0-6) at Gooding (1-5) | 7 p.m. Friday
2A
Melba (4-1) at Marsing (4-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Nampa Christian (4-2) at New Plymouth (3-3) | 7 p.m. Friday
Declo (6-0) at West Side (4-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
1A DI
Lighthouse Christian (4-1) at Valley (3-3) | 7 p.m. Friday
Challis (1-4) at Butte County (5-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
Raft River (2-3) at Murtaugh (4-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
Carey (1-4) at Glenns Ferry (1-4) | 7 p.m. Friday
Rimrock (1-5) at Wilder (0-5) | 7 p.m. Saturday
1A DII
Horseshoe Bend (4-2) at Garden Valley (5-1) | 3:30 p.m. Friday
Shoshone (0-5) at Camas County (4-1) | 4 p.m. Friday
Lewis County (2-3) at Tri-Valley (3-2) | 5 p.m. Friday
Cascade (4-2) at Council (3-3) | 7 p.m. Friday
Hansen (1-4) at Dietrich (3-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Castleford (2-3) at Hagerman (4-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
