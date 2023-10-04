Friday Night Football: Southern Idaho scores, highlights from Week 7

The race to claim a post-season spot heats up as Week 7 arrives. Action kicks off with three 5A SIC contests Thursday. Check out all southern Idaho matchups here.

BOISE, Idaho — Teams in the Southern Idaho Conference are set to play their second-to-last scheduled game this weekend ahead of district title week and the start of state playoffs (Oct. 27).

Week 7 kicks off Thursday with three 5A SIC bouts, including a cross-town rivalry showdown between No. 3 Boise and Borah. Meridian – who claimed the No. 4 spot in Tuesday's state media poll – looks to capture its fifth-straight win as it visits powerhouse Rocky Mountain.

Two top-five matchups headline Friday's action at the 5A and 3A levels. No. 5 Mountain View plays host to top-ranked Eagle, while No. 2 Homedale squares off with No. 3 Weiser in a battle of 6-0 squads.

In the 4A SIC, Bishop Kelly defends its undefeated record and No. 1 status against rival Emmett on the road. Meanwhile, Vallivue and Caldwell meet at Simplot Stadium on the College of Idaho campus.

The two highest-ranked teams in the 2A classification collide in Week 7, as Declo travels to West Side. Both teams received four of more first-place votes in Tuesday's rankings. Also on the 2A slate Friday is a matchup between No. 4 Melba and Marsing.

KTVB's Friday Night Football with Jay Tust and Brady Frederick will showcase Treasure Valley highlights and final scores from around southern Idaho at 10:40 p.m. Friday on KTVB.COM, KTVB's YouTube channel and KTVB+.

Scores will be updated live below during Friday's games and highlights will be added following the show. Before action gets underway, vote for KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:

5A

Boise (5-1) at Borah (4-2) | 7 p.m. Thursday

Meridian (4-2) at Rocky Mountain (4-2) | 7 p.m. Thursday

Owyhee (5-2) at Kuna (3-3) | 7 p.m. Thursday

Eagle (6-0) at Mountain View (4-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Middleton (4-2) at Capital (2-4) | 7 p.m. Friday

Timberline (0-6) at Centennial (1-5) | 7 p.m. Friday

Nampa (0-6) at Skyview (4-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

4A

Bishop Kelly (6-0) at Emmett (4-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Columbia (2-4) at Ridgevue (2-3) | 7 p.m. Friday

Vallivue (1-5) at Caldwell (1-5) | 7 p.m. Friday

Burley (2-4) at Twin Falls (5-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

Mountain Home (1-5) at Canyon Ridge (5-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

Minico (5-2) at Jerome (0-6) | 7 p.m. Friday

3A

Weiser (6-0) at Homedale (6-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Wendell (5-2) at Buhl (4-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Kimberly (6-0) at Wood River (3-4) | 7 p.m. Friday

Parma (0-6) at McCall-Donnelly (4-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

Payette (1-5) at Fruitland (1-5) | 7 p.m. Friday

Filer (0-6) at Gooding (1-5) | 7 p.m. Friday

2A

Melba (4-1) at Marsing (4-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Nampa Christian (4-2) at New Plymouth (3-3) | 7 p.m. Friday

Declo (6-0) at West Side (4-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

1A DI

Lighthouse Christian (4-1) at Valley (3-3) | 7 p.m. Friday

Challis (1-4) at Butte County (5-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

Raft River (2-3) at Murtaugh (4-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

Carey (1-4) at Glenns Ferry (1-4) | 7 p.m. Friday

Rimrock (1-5) at Wilder (0-5) | 7 p.m. Saturday

1A DII

Horseshoe Bend (4-2) at Garden Valley (5-1) | 3:30 p.m. Friday

Shoshone (0-5) at Camas County (4-1) | 4 p.m. Friday

Lewis County (2-3) at Tri-Valley (3-2) | 5 p.m. Friday

Cascade (4-2) at Council (3-3) | 7 p.m. Friday

Hansen (1-4) at Dietrich (3-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Castleford (2-3) at Hagerman (4-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

