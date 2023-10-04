x
Idaho high school football rankings: Major movement in 5A media poll

Four of the top-five teams in this week's 5A media poll represent the Treasure Valley. See the rankings for each of Idaho's classifications ahead of Week 7 here.
Credit: KTVB

BOISE, Idaho — A battle of the state's top-two teams and an out-of-state loss rattled the 5A rankings in the latest Idaho high school football state media poll, released Tuesday. 

Eagle maintained its No. 1 spot and captured all 13 first-place votes following a 40-21 win in Week 6 over previously undefeated Boise. The Brave dropped one spot, while Meridian climbed back into the poll after defeating Centennial for its fourth-straight victory. 

Post Falls (5A) and Canyon Ridge (4A) both dropped out of the rankings ahead of Week 7 following losses to Mt. Spokane and Minico respectively. Twin Falls, who rolled to a 68-22 win over Mountain Home, replaced the Riverhawks in the No. 5 spot on Tuesday.

While some classifications saw the same order of top-five teams, change is on the horizon. At the 3A level, No. 2 Homedale hosts No. 3 Weiser on Friday in a clash between 6-0 squads. Meanwhile, the two best 2A teams collide as Declo visits West Side.

The prep football rankings entering Week 7 are listed below by classification, voted on by sports reporters across Idaho. Be sure to cast your vote for KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:

5A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Eagle (13)                              6-0       65        1

2. Highland                                5-1       36        3

3. Boise                                      5-1       33        2

4. Meridian                                4-2       17        —

5. Mountain View                     4-2       16        5

Others receiving votes: Rocky Mountain 15, Post Falls 7, Owyhee 6

4A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (11)                  6-0       63        1

2. Hillcrest (2)                           6-0       54        2

3. Pocatello                               3-2       31        4

4. Skyline                                  3-3       15        3

5. Twin Falls                             5-1       14        —

Others receiving votes: Minico 13, Skyview 4, Canyon Ridge 1

3A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (13)                6-0       65        1

2. Homedale                             6-0       51        2

3. Weiser                                  6-0       36        3

4. Kimberly                               6-0       26        4

5. Teton                                    5-0       17        5

Others receiving votes: None

2A

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Declo (9)                                6-0       60        1

2. West Side (4)                        4-1       55        2

3. North Fremont                      4-1       33        3

4. Melba                                     4-1       32        4

5. Aberdeen                               4-1       14        5

Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 1

1A DI

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Oakley (12)                            5-1       64        1

2. Logos (1)                               6-0       47        3

3. Lighthouse Christian            4-1       32        2

4. Grace                                     5-1       26        5

5. Butte County                        5-1       21        4

Others receiving votes: Kamiah 3, Potlatch 2

1A DII

Team (1st-place votes)           W-L     Pts       Pvs

1. Kendrick (13)                        4-0       65        1

2. Camas County                      4-1       49        2

3. Mullan                                    6-0       39        3

4. Garden Valley                       5-1       25        4

5. Rockland                               4-2       8          —

Others receiving votes: Hagerman 5, Council 3, Dietrich 1

Voters: 

  • Gianna Cefalu, KLEW
  • Kole Emplit, KMVT
  • Teren Kowatsch, Lewiston Tribune
  • Eric Moon, KIFI
  • Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal
  • Joey DuBois, KPVI
  • Brady Frederick, KTVB
  • Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
  • Race Archibald, Idaho Press
  • Allan Steele, Post Register
  • Adam Engel, Times-News
  • Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
  • Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

