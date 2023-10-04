Idaho high school football rankings: Major movement in 5A media poll

BOISE, Idaho — A battle of the state's top-two teams and an out-of-state loss rattled the 5A rankings in the latest Idaho high school football state media poll, released Tuesday.
Eagle maintained its No. 1 spot and captured all 13 first-place votes following a 40-21 win in Week 6 over previously undefeated Boise. The Brave dropped one spot, while Meridian climbed back into the poll after defeating Centennial for its fourth-straight victory.
Post Falls (5A) and Canyon Ridge (4A) both dropped out of the rankings ahead of Week 7 following losses to Mt. Spokane and Minico respectively. Twin Falls, who rolled to a 68-22 win over Mountain Home, replaced the Riverhawks in the No. 5 spot on Tuesday.
While some classifications saw the same order of top-five teams, change is on the horizon. At the 3A level, No. 2 Homedale hosts No. 3 Weiser on Friday in a clash between 6-0 squads. Meanwhile, the two best 2A teams collide as Declo visits West Side.
The prep football rankings entering Week 7 are listed below by classification, voted on by sports reporters across Idaho. Be sure to cast your vote for KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:
5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Eagle (13) 6-0 65 1
2. Highland 5-1 36 3
3. Boise 5-1 33 2
4. Meridian 4-2 17 —
5. Mountain View 4-2 16 5
Others receiving votes: Rocky Mountain 15, Post Falls 7, Owyhee 6
4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bishop Kelly (11) 6-0 63 1
2. Hillcrest (2) 6-0 54 2
3. Pocatello 3-2 31 4
4. Skyline 3-3 15 3
5. Twin Falls 5-1 14 —
Others receiving votes: Minico 13, Skyview 4, Canyon Ridge 1
3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (13) 6-0 65 1
2. Homedale 6-0 51 2
3. Weiser 6-0 36 3
4. Kimberly 6-0 26 4
5. Teton 5-0 17 5
Others receiving votes: None
2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Declo (9) 6-0 60 1
2. West Side (4) 4-1 55 2
3. North Fremont 4-1 33 3
4. Melba 4-1 32 4
5. Aberdeen 4-1 14 5
Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 1
1A DI
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (12) 5-1 64 1
2. Logos (1) 6-0 47 3
3. Lighthouse Christian 4-1 32 2
4. Grace 5-1 26 5
5. Butte County 5-1 21 4
Others receiving votes: Kamiah 3, Potlatch 2
1A DII
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kendrick (13) 4-0 65 1
2. Camas County 4-1 49 2
3. Mullan 6-0 39 3
4. Garden Valley 5-1 25 4
5. Rockland 4-2 8 —
Others receiving votes: Hagerman 5, Council 3, Dietrich 1
Voters:
- Gianna Cefalu, KLEW
- Kole Emplit, KMVT
- Teren Kowatsch, Lewiston Tribune
- Eric Moon, KIFI
- Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal
- Joey DuBois, KPVI
- Brady Frederick, KTVB
- Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
- Race Archibald, Idaho Press
- Allan Steele, Post Register
- Adam Engel, Times-News
- Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
- Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
