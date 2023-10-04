Idaho high school football rankings: Major movement in 5A media poll

Four of the top-five teams in this week's 5A media poll represent the Treasure Valley. See the rankings for each of Idaho's classifications ahead of Week 7 here.

BOISE, Idaho — A battle of the state's top-two teams and an out-of-state loss rattled the 5A rankings in the latest Idaho high school football state media poll, released Tuesday.

Eagle maintained its No. 1 spot and captured all 13 first-place votes following a 40-21 win in Week 6 over previously undefeated Boise. The Brave dropped one spot, while Meridian climbed back into the poll after defeating Centennial for its fourth-straight victory.

Post Falls (5A) and Canyon Ridge (4A) both dropped out of the rankings ahead of Week 7 following losses to Mt. Spokane and Minico respectively. Twin Falls, who rolled to a 68-22 win over Mountain Home, replaced the Riverhawks in the No. 5 spot on Tuesday.

While some classifications saw the same order of top-five teams, change is on the horizon. At the 3A level, No. 2 Homedale hosts No. 3 Weiser on Friday in a clash between 6-0 squads. Meanwhile, the two best 2A teams collide as Declo visits West Side.

The prep football rankings entering Week 7 are listed below by classification, voted on by sports reporters across Idaho. Be sure to cast your vote for KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:

5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Eagle (13) 6-0 65 1

2. Highland 5-1 36 3

3. Boise 5-1 33 2

4. Meridian 4-2 17 —

5. Mountain View 4-2 16 5

Others receiving votes: Rocky Mountain 15, Post Falls 7, Owyhee 6

4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (11) 6-0 63 1

2. Hillcrest (2) 6-0 54 2

3. Pocatello 3-2 31 4

4. Skyline 3-3 15 3

5. Twin Falls 5-1 14 —

Others receiving votes: Minico 13, Skyview 4, Canyon Ridge 1

3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (13) 6-0 65 1

2. Homedale 6-0 51 2

3. Weiser 6-0 36 3

4. Kimberly 6-0 26 4

5. Teton 5-0 17 5

Others receiving votes: None

2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Declo (9) 6-0 60 1

2. West Side (4) 4-1 55 2

3. North Fremont 4-1 33 3

4. Melba 4-1 32 4

5. Aberdeen 4-1 14 5

Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 1

1A DI

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (12) 5-1 64 1

2. Logos (1) 6-0 47 3

3. Lighthouse Christian 4-1 32 2

4. Grace 5-1 26 5

5. Butte County 5-1 21 4

Others receiving votes: Kamiah 3, Potlatch 2

1A DII

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (13) 4-0 65 1

2. Camas County 4-1 49 2

3. Mullan 6-0 39 3

4. Garden Valley 5-1 25 4

5. Rockland 4-2 8 —

Others receiving votes: Hagerman 5, Council 3, Dietrich 1

Voters:

Gianna Cefalu, KLEW

Kole Emplit, KMVT

Teren Kowatsch, Lewiston Tribune

Eric Moon, KIFI

Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal

Joey DuBois, KPVI

Brady Frederick, KTVB

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Race Archibald, Idaho Press

Allan Steele, Post Register

Adam Engel, Times-News

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

