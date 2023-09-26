Friday Night Football: Southern Idaho scores, highlights from Week 6

BOISE, Idaho — Squads across the Gem State look to secure their spot at the post-season table and leap ahead of conference rivals in Week 6 with only a month until the 2023 Idaho high school football state championships kick off.
Headlining the Friday night slate in the 5A SIC is a showdown between No. 1 Eagle and No. 2 Boise, who sit in a tie atop the River Division standings. The Mustangs have maintained top-ranked status the majority of the fall, while the Brave soared up Tuesday's state media poll after knocking off No. 5 Mountain View last week.
The state's top-ranked 4A team in Bishop Kelly pays a visit to Burley Friday for a non-conference bout. A pair of SIC contests features Columbia hosting Emmett, and Ridgevue traveling to Vallivue. The Huskies look to get back on track after consecutive losses to Skyview and Twin Falls.
Third-ranked Weiser hopes to keep pace with No. 1 Sugar-Salem and No. 2 Homedale in Week 6, as it squares off with McCall-Donnelly on the road. Both the Wolverines and Vandals ride into Friday's matchup undefeated.
At the 2A level, Melba welcomes Cole Valley Christian Friday on the heels of its first loss of 2023. Meanwhile, Marsing makes its way to Canyon County to battle Nampa Christian.
KTVB's Friday Night Football featuring Brady Frederick will be live at 10:40 p.m. Friday with highlights from games around the Treasure Valley. The show airs on KTVB.COM, KTVB's YouTube channel and KTVB+.
Southern Idaho matchups are included below, listed by classification. Find updated scores and highlights here during Week 6 action. Be sure to cast your vote for KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:
5A
Owyhee (4-2) at Nampa (0-5) | 7 p.m. Thursday
Boise (5-0) at Eagle (5-0) | 7 p.m. Friday*
Kuna (3-2) at Mountain View (3-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Capital (2-3) at Rocky Mountain (3-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Centennial (1-4) at Meridian (3-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Middleton (3-2) at Timberline (0-5) | 7 p.m. Friday
4A
Bishop Kelly (5-0) at Burley (2-3) | 7 p.m. Friday
Emmett (3-2) at Columbia (2-3) | 7 p.m. Friday
Ridgevue (1-3) at Vallivue (1-4) | 7 p.m. Friday
Nyssa (OR) at Caldwell (0-5) | 7 p.m. Friday
Canyon Ridge (5-0) at Minico (4-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Twin Falls (4-1) at Mountain Home (1-4) | 7 p.m. Friday
Wood River (2-4) at Jerome (0-5) | 7 p.m. Friday
3A
Weiser (5-0) at McCall-Donnelly (4-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Homedale (5-0) at Payette (1-4) | 7 p.m. Friday
Fruitland (0-5) at Parma (0-5) | 7 p.m. Friday
Buhl (3-2) at Gooding (1-4) | 7 p.m. Friday
Kimberly (5-0) at Filer (0-5) | 7 p.m. Friday
Declo (5-0) at Marsh Valley (0-5) | 7 p.m. Friday
American Falls (3-3) at Wendell (4-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
2A
Cole Valley Christian (2-3) at Melba (3-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
Marsing (4-1) at Nampa Christian (3-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Kellogg (1-4) at New Plymouth (3-2) | 3 p.m. Saturday
1A DI
Rockland (3-2) at Rimrock (1-4) | 7 p.m. Thursday
Oakley (4-1) at Lighthouse Christian (4-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Grace (4-1) at Challis (1-3) | 7 p.m. Friday
Garden Valley (3-1) at Idaho City (1-3) | 7 p.m. Friday
Valley (3-2) at Carey (0-4) | 7 p.m. Friday
Wilder (0-4) at Notus (3-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
Glenns Ferry (1-3) at Raft River (1-3) | 7 p.m. Friday
1A DII
Hagerman (4-1) at Camas County (3-1) | 4 p.m. Friday
Salmon River (0-5) at Cascade (3-1) | 4:30 p.m. Friday
Dietrich (2-2) at Castleford (2-2) | 7 p.m. Friday
Tri-Valley (3-1) at Council (2-3) | 7 p.m. Friday
Shoshone (0-4) at Hansen (0-4) | 7 p.m. Friday
