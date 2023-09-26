Friday Night Football: Southern Idaho scores, highlights from Week 6

The Idaho high school football state playoffs are just one month away. Find Week 6 matchups and follow scores as teams battle to claim a post-season spot.

BOISE, Idaho — Squads across the Gem State look to secure their spot at the post-season table and leap ahead of conference rivals in Week 6 with only a month until the 2023 Idaho high school football state championships kick off.

Headlining the Friday night slate in the 5A SIC is a showdown between No. 1 Eagle and No. 2 Boise, who sit in a tie atop the River Division standings. The Mustangs have maintained top-ranked status the majority of the fall, while the Brave soared up Tuesday's state media poll after knocking off No. 5 Mountain View last week.

The state's top-ranked 4A team in Bishop Kelly pays a visit to Burley Friday for a non-conference bout. A pair of SIC contests features Columbia hosting Emmett, and Ridgevue traveling to Vallivue. The Huskies look to get back on track after consecutive losses to Skyview and Twin Falls.

Third-ranked Weiser hopes to keep pace with No. 1 Sugar-Salem and No. 2 Homedale in Week 6, as it squares off with McCall-Donnelly on the road. Both the Wolverines and Vandals ride into Friday's matchup undefeated.

At the 2A level, Melba welcomes Cole Valley Christian Friday on the heels of its first loss of 2023. Meanwhile, Marsing makes its way to Canyon County to battle Nampa Christian.

KTVB's Friday Night Football featuring Brady Frederick will be live at 10:40 p.m. Friday with highlights from games around the Treasure Valley. The show airs on KTVB.COM, KTVB's YouTube channel and KTVB+.

Southern Idaho matchups are included below, listed by classification. Find updated scores and highlights here during Week 6 action. Be sure to cast your vote for KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:

5A

Owyhee (4-2) at Nampa (0-5) | 7 p.m. Thursday

Boise (5-0) at Eagle (5-0) | 7 p.m. Friday*

Kuna (3-2) at Mountain View (3-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Capital (2-3) at Rocky Mountain (3-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Centennial (1-4) at Meridian (3-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Middleton (3-2) at Timberline (0-5) | 7 p.m. Friday

4A

Bishop Kelly (5-0) at Burley (2-3) | 7 p.m. Friday

Emmett (3-2) at Columbia (2-3) | 7 p.m. Friday

Ridgevue (1-3) at Vallivue (1-4) | 7 p.m. Friday

Nyssa (OR) at Caldwell (0-5) | 7 p.m. Friday

Canyon Ridge (5-0) at Minico (4-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Twin Falls (4-1) at Mountain Home (1-4) | 7 p.m. Friday

Wood River (2-4) at Jerome (0-5) | 7 p.m. Friday

3A

Weiser (5-0) at McCall-Donnelly (4-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Homedale (5-0) at Payette (1-4) | 7 p.m. Friday

Fruitland (0-5) at Parma (0-5) | 7 p.m. Friday

Buhl (3-2) at Gooding (1-4) | 7 p.m. Friday

Kimberly (5-0) at Filer (0-5) | 7 p.m. Friday

Declo (5-0) at Marsh Valley (0-5) | 7 p.m. Friday

American Falls (3-3) at Wendell (4-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

2A

Cole Valley Christian (2-3) at Melba (3-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

Marsing (4-1) at Nampa Christian (3-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Kellogg (1-4) at New Plymouth (3-2) | 3 p.m. Saturday

1A DI

Rockland (3-2) at Rimrock (1-4) | 7 p.m. Thursday

Oakley (4-1) at Lighthouse Christian (4-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Grace (4-1) at Challis (1-3) | 7 p.m. Friday

Garden Valley (3-1) at Idaho City (1-3) | 7 p.m. Friday

Valley (3-2) at Carey (0-4) | 7 p.m. Friday

Wilder (0-4) at Notus (3-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

Glenns Ferry (1-3) at Raft River (1-3) | 7 p.m. Friday

1A DII

Hagerman (4-1) at Camas County (3-1) | 4 p.m. Friday

Salmon River (0-5) at Cascade (3-1) | 4:30 p.m. Friday

Dietrich (2-2) at Castleford (2-2) | 7 p.m. Friday

Tri-Valley (3-1) at Council (2-3) | 7 p.m. Friday

Shoshone (0-4) at Hansen (0-4) | 7 p.m. Friday

