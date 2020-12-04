More good news: Stories that warmed our hearts this week

As the pandemic continues, we're seeking out inspiring stories for some good news. In celebration of Easter and Passover, these are the stories that made us smile.

BOISE, Idaho — Amid the coronavirus outbreak, many have been seeking out positive news. Google search interest in "good news" reached an all-time high this week for the U.S., according to data from Google.

Last week, we shared our favorite moments that made us smile, laugh and feel hopeful during the hard times. In celebration of Easter and Passover, KTVB wants to share some highlights of the kindness that has been spread around, both locally and nationally.

Anonymous neighbor decorates Boise neighborhood for Easter

KTVB viewer Betty Mills shared these photos on our Facebook page of her neighborhood across from Plantation Golf Course.

An anonymous neighbor went through the neighborhood and decorated all of the houses and trees on MacKenzie Lane with Easter eggs.

"It was just what we needed today since we are unable to be with our kids and grandchildren," Mills wrote.

Saint Alphonsus gives dinner, reflection cards to all employees working during Easter

Saint Alphonsus Medical Group announced that the senior leadership team will be giving all employees working on Sunday an Easter meal, a reflection card and a bundle of roses to thank them for their contribution to the community's well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In testing times, we often observe that the best of the human spirit comes to the forefront," said Odette Bolano, CEO and president of Saint Alphonsus Health Systems, in a message to Saint Alphonsus staff. "Your dedication to service in these most challenging times is an example to us all."

Idaho group hosts 'virtual Easter egg hunt'

The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the traditions in celebrating Easter and Passover, but many local organizations are rising to the occasion.

The Idaho Resilience Project is putting together a "virtual Easter egg hunt" that kids can participate in online. Anyone who collects six eggs through the virtual hunt will be added into a prize drawing.

"Easter is going to look a lot different for everyone this year, so we are bringing the Easter egg hunt to your home," the group posted on its website.

#7hope - Finding hope and strength in the Treasure Valley during the coronavirus pandemic

This week, KTVB introduced #7hope to allow people in the community to share their heartwarming moments and hopeful stories with us.

As part of #7hope, we shared a video of hotels along the Boise Greenbelt that were displaying signs of hope. Some saying "Accept and Endure", while others read "COVID-19 certainly stinks".

'Going on Bear Hunt'

Our sister station KREM in Spokane, Wash. shared this heartwarming story of a neighborhood looking to brighten local children's days.

Inspired by the popular children's book, neighbors across Spokane, are giving local kids a "beary" special scavenger hunt by dressing their windows with stuffed bears.

7's Hero: Nampa woman puts up signs honoring healthcare workers in front of Treasure Valley hospitals

KTVB's Maggie O'Mara tracked down the local woman who is putting positive signs up in the middle of the night to surprise the hardworking and dedicated professionals battling tje COVID-19 pandemic. The signs read "Heroes Work Here!" and have been gaining a lot of attention on social media.

"We were faced with this pandemic, and we have healthcare people who are really putting themselves on the line. I have health care workers in my family, and so this really hits home to me," said Renee Ellis, Nampa resident and owner of a small business called Sign Gypsies Boise.

