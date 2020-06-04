7hope - Finding hope and strength in the Treasure Valley during the coronavirus pandemic

KTVB is introducing #7hope so people in our community can share heartwarming and positive moments during the coronavirus pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — Since the coronavirus pandemic started spreading across the United States, many people, ourselves in the newsroom included, have felt stressed, anxious or worried about the current state of affairs.

Between the COVID-19 outbreak and following economic turmoil, it may be difficult to find hope and signs of encouragement around us. But they are there. Some of them are hand-drawn signs hanging in front windows. Others are good news stories. That is why KTVB has started #7hope.

KTVB's newest show The 208 kicked it off with the above collection of signs spotted around Boise and elsewhere.

This new hashtag is meant for people to share signs of hope, encouragement, strength during these trying times. To share #7hope photos, you can use the new hashtag on Instagram or Twitter and we'll share them on our social media accounts, online, in the KTVB app, and on air.

You can also message us on Facebook with your #7hope photos or text them to us at 208-321-5614 so we can share them with everyone in our community.

We will regularly share many #7hope photos shared with us and highlight the heartwarming moments happening in our community online and on-air in order to brighten everyone's day.