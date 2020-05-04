Good news: Stories that warmed our hearts this week

As the coronavirus pandemic causes more stress, many are seeking out inspiring stories. Here's a compilation of the goodness that spread through Idaho this week.

Google search interest in "good news" reached an all-time high this week for the U.S., according to Google.

This week, KTVB wants to share some highlights of the kindness that has been spread around, both locally and nationally.

Check back for more, this list will be updates.

26-year-old Hayley Dunning was training for a marathon in Portland, but amid the coronavirus outbreak, the event was cancelled. Her father Kris Dunning sent us this video of Hayley's cousins and friends cheering her on the whole way as she ran 26.2 miles down the Boise Greenbelt.

Fox Jackson V hasn't seen his mom in almost three weeks because of the hospital's visitor restrictions. But, that isn't stopping him from giving her his love. Fox held up signs outside the hospital that read "Hi Mom!" and "I love you".

Gene Campbell spent his 89th birthday in a nursing home after recovering from a stroke and being diagnosed with COVID-19, but his recovery offers a story of hope.

A trio of Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputies are credited with saving the life of a suicidal woman who was preparing to drive her car into a lake last month.

"He's not going to not have an amazing birthday," a family friend vowed. Ryker Wolf's Eagle-area neighbors responded big time, throwing Ryker a quarantine parade to celebrate his birthday.

Even in difficult times, teachers like Mr. Waba are going the extra distance for their students.

This week on The 208, we showed the signs of encouragement spread across the Treasure Valley in our segment What's Your Sign? These were some of our favorites.

Students and teachers reunited while practicing social distancing as teachers followed an Annex Charter school bus to see their students.

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, make sure to find a moment to relax and breathe with our Peace of Idaho videos.

If you don't have a VR google set but still want to enjoy this peaceful and gorgeous moment at Ann Morrison Park, we recommend that you watch the video in the YouTube app.

