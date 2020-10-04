x
#7hope - Messages of hope hang from hotel balconies along the Boise Greenbelt

The impressive display spans several balconies wide, with messages like "COVID-19 certainly stinks" and "Accept and Endure."
Credit: Brian Holmes
Two bicyclists stop to look at the dozens of mattress covers with signs of encouragement during the coronavirus pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — Maybe you've seen it driving into downtown Boise, on Main Street on soon, as you cross the river heading east, is the Cottonwood Suites Hotel.

It's been closed since March 28 due to the coronavirus, but two employees have stuck around to help keep an eye on the place.  With time to spare, they decided their idle hands would be put to good use by creating signs of encouragement, made on unused mattress covers.

The impressive display spans several balconies wide, with messages like "COVID-19 certainly stinks" and "Accept and Endure," facing the Boise Greenbelt, so passersby can stop and enjoy the messages as they step out for some fresh air.

