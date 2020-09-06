Quick trip to D.C. for Idaho guardsmen

Two days after arriving in our nation's capital, President Trump decided to send them home.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho National Guard sent a little more than 400 members to Washington, D.C. last Friday to help with protests in our nation's capital.



Two days later, on Sunday, the president decided to send them home saying,



"I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control. They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!"

And while that might seem like a shorter stint than expected, the Idaho National Guard tells us it's not really.



They were supposed to be there for about five days and Lt. Col. Chris Borders said that hasn't exactly changed and they are still planning on returning home on Wednesday.



As the president's tweet said, they are in the “process of withdrawing” and that could take several days, since our 400 or so were part of the more than 5,000 guard members that descended on D.C. from across the country.

The 200 from Utah are already home after spending five days on duty.



So, what have Idaho's volunteers been up to?



Well, according to Borders, they have been working on the National Mall and Anacostia Park, guarding monuments like the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Monument, and the Jefferson Memorial.



We are told they are currently preparing for a traffic security mission to control traffic flow in order to protect pedestrians during the ongoing protests.



And yes, they are staying in hotels, but no, we weren't told how much it will cost. That will be determined when it's all over and will be paid by the federal government.

