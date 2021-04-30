208 Redial: Idaho girl wins National Arbor Day Poster Contest

After winning the national contest, a Hayden Lake fifth-grader planted a cherry tree at the Idaho Statehouse. 16 years later, it still stands on the Capitol grounds.

BOISE, Idaho — In 2005, a North Idaho girl beat out more than 75,000 other fifth-graders to win the National Arbor Day Poster Contest.

Christy Ried from Hayden Lake took home the top prize and her win was marked by a tree at the Idaho State Capitol Building.

"I wanted to put trees at the center of the universe!" she said at the time of her watercolor and ink piece.

She wasn't alone in her efforts to plant a new cherry tree on Capitol grounds, students from Taft Elementary School in Boise pitched in to help.

After planting the cherry tree at the state's capital, Christy and her family went to Washington D.C. for the national award presentation at the National Botanical Garden, where her poster was displayed for the summer.

Christy and her family then traveled to the home of Arbor Day, Nebraska City, Neb., where her poster was hanged with all of the other national winners.

"I've never won anything national so this is very exciting for me!" she said.

