208 Redial: Downtown Boise through a year of COVID-19

A year after visiting downtown Boise during the beginning of the pandemic, The 208 went to the heart of the capital city and found a much different scene.

BOISE, Idaho — The coronavirus pandemic has gone on for 13 months now, long enough to cause many people to grow tired of hearing about face masks, physical distancing and the new normal, whatever that may look like.

While the future still seems unsure and the path out of the pandemic may be daunting, The 208 wanted to reflect back on what Idahoans have gone through for more than a year.

Soon after the "Tiger King" phase of the coronavirus pandemic, on April 24, 2020, KTVB went to downtown Boise to see how much of a ghost town the area became.

A year later, on April 23, 2021, KTVB went to downtown Boise again, where quarantines are ending, people are returning to the office and COVID-19 vaccines are available for everyone. The change in the heart of the state's capital was stark.

Editor's Note: Watch the video above to witness the change between one calendar year during a pandemic.