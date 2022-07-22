Boise High grad exceeding expectations in 2022 Tour de France

23-year-old Matteo Jorgensen currently sits 21st overall and first on his team, despite an early crash in the race that required several stiches.

BOISE, Idaho — 150 of the best cyclists in the world are preparing to finish the three-week long 2022 Tour de France. One of those riders is a Boise High School graduate, 23-year-old Matteo Jorgensen.

Since KTVB first covered Jorgensen's journey as the race got underway, we have received multiple messages asking about his standing in the tour.

"Who is the Idaho bicycle rider in the Tour De France and how is he doing?"

"Hey Brian! How about a call out to Matteo Jorgensen from Boise regarding his ride on the Tour De France! Matteo placed 4th on Stage 10/5th on Stage 13 and 4th yesterday on Stage 16 after crashing with an injury! Incredible ride from this young man from Boise!!"

The enthusiasm is incredible and surely appreciated by Jorgensen's family as well.

At the end of June, Jorgensen's mom said her son's goal wasn't to win the Tour de France, but to be the support guy for one of his teammates - Enric Mas - who has been designated as the team's best chance at winning the tour.

It's a common practice in the sport of cycling. However, despite the supporting role for Movistar, Jorgensen has been dominant.

On Friday, the Boise High grad finished 39th. It's not his best finish by any means, but still in the top half of the group.

So far, Jorgensen has finished in the top five in three races and has slowly been climbing the Tour de France leaderboard. Jorgensen is exceeding expectations on the worldwide stage, even with an early crash in the race that required several stiches.

Jorgensen currently sits 21st overall and first on his team. Mas had to drop out of the 2022 Tour de France after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The tour wraps up on Sunday. KTVB will provide an update on Jorgensen's finish.