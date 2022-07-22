Idaho natives represent Boise State football in Las Vegas

Boise's John Ojukwu and Homedale's Scott Matlock were voted as team captains by their Boise State teammates recently, an honor they don't take lightly.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Two Idaho natives took the stage at Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas on Thursday at Mandalay Bay to represent the Boise State football program.

Defensive lineman Scott Matlock and offensive lineman John Ojukwu answered questions from the media, while representing the blue and orange. Matlock played his high school career in Homedale, while Ojukwu played at Boise High School.

How did the two Idaho natives earn the trip to Las Vegas? Recently, Boise State head coach Andy Avalos held a poll. Ojukwu and Matlock were voted as team captains by their teammates, an honor they don't take lightly.

"Just a great opportunity. [I'm] grateful for the coaches and teammates that made this possible," Ojukwu said. "Both local guys, grew up watching Boise State football, always wanted to play here and we got that opportunity and want to give everything we can back, you know, just because of all they've given us."

Ojukwu and Matlock were two of four Broncos to appear on the 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West Team, as selected by members of the media. Boise State safety JL Skinner and kicker Jonah Dalmas also made the all-conference team.

Ojukwu's selection marks six-straight years with a Boise State offensive lineman on the all-conference preseason team. The senior from Boise started all 12 games last season at left tackle and has started 29-straight games for the Broncos.

Matlock started 12 games last fall, en route to being named Second Team All-Mountain West. The Homedale native recorded 41 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks and a receiving touchdown in 2021.

At Mountain West Media Days on Thursday, Matlock reflected on how far he and Ojukwu have come since high school.

"I think it's pretty cool. Obviously, John and I, we've done a good job, you know, working hard and being leaders and helping others," Matlock said. "We weren't always like we are now, I mean, we were - at one point - the young, dumb freshman that didn't know what to do. We developed into who we are now."

The humble Ojukwu sent a message to local high school athletes pursuing a collegiate career; "do whatever it takes."

"If you have that shot - just any opportunity you get - if you put in all the work you can, all the effort, work as hard as you can, do whatever it takes, you'll get that opportunity," Ojukwu said. "Whether it's DI, DII, DIII, NAIA - and that doesn't matter either - you can make it from any league, any school, you just have to give effort and do whatever it takes."