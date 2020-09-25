Boise artist seeks to raise spirits with inspirational art alley

Russ Stoddard wanted to create an 'Inspiration Alley' to highlight those that have inspired others.

BOISE, Idaho — To put it lightly, 2020 has been a difficult year with protests, politics and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was this reason that one Boise man decided to create something to raise the city's spirits. Although it is an idea he had had for the past several years, he finally saw his vision fully develop.

Russ Stoddard wanted to create an "Inspiration Alley", similar to Freak Alley located in Downtown Boise on the back of the Oliver Russel office on 11th Street. In the alley, he would highlight those that have inspired others.

Colin Kaepernick and Maya Moore were Stoddard's first two subjects. The two are well-known athletes who turned their focus to a cause outside of the field and the court.

Stoddard said this project is important during this time of racial injustice and high-emotions.

The mural was created by Collin Pfeifer and Hawk Sahlein of Sector 17. Stoddard has plans for the artwork to be up for a while and said there is room for more.