Bill at statehouse aims to address rise of catalytic converter thefts

Numbers from the Boise Police Department show reports of catalytic converter thefts increased from 12 in 2019, to 160 in 2022.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) received 160 reports of catalytic converter thefts in 2022. That's up from 88 reports in 2021.

Dating as far back as 2019, BPD received 12 reports. The crime has been a growing trend in the Treasure Valley over recent years, according to Boise Muffler Owner Sean Page.

"From what Boise use to be a couple years back, catalytic converter theft was not a thing. Last couple of years it came about, and it has really kind of taken off," Page said. "So, you want something that's just gonna make somebody think twice."

Page installs new catalytic converters with deterrents to prevent future theft. That includes spray painting the car part bright orange and welding the license plate number onto the converter, too. The signs warn metal recyclers the car part may be stolen. Boise Muffler also installs guards on the bottom of cars to protect against theft.

Page saw up to 10 customers a day in 2022 needing a catalytic converter replacement after falling victim to a thief. He sees one to two per day now, and attributes the drop to colder weather.

"Just trying to keep people honest is all you're doing," Page said.

Rep. Vito Barbieri (R-Dalton Gardens) sponsors House Bill 142 (HB 142) to help the cause. The bill has been on the House floor for more than a week after the House Business Committee passed the proposed law into General Orders.

The bill would add catalytic converters, and the metals found inside them, to the list of materials found on the Idaho Scrap Dealers Act. Anyone selling materials on the list to a metal recycler must provide their ID, license plate, address, and signature.

The proposed law has received support from United Metal Recycling (UMR) based in Idaho. The company has been recycling metals since 1972.

"The Idaho Scrap Dealers Act plays a significant role in our operations at all five of our facilities in Idaho. To comply with the act, we keep detailed records of our scrap metal purchases. If anyone is arrested for theft in connection with stolen scrap metal we are able to provide law enforcement with the necessary records required to help convict those who are breaking the law," UMR wrote KTVB in a statement. "We feel that by adding catalytic converters to the bill it will help law enforcement do their job more efficiently and effectively. We also believe it is important for Idaho to have a consistent & uniformed scrap metal law statewide to provide clarity to both law enforcement and businesses."

Rep. Barbieri did not respond to KTVB's request to comment on the status of HB 142.