208 Redial: Idaho's love of license plates

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: This story originally aired on Feb. 9, 2000.

Getting a Star Card is not the same as getting a license plate in Idaho.

On Feb. 9, 2000, License plates were an exciting accouterment for your automobile, especially here in the Gem State.

Instead of the standard, scenic red-white-and-blue, Idahoans could represent their old college stomping grounds or show off their outdoorsy side.

As John Miller told us, 2000 was all about ridin' in style.

You don't have to look far in Idaho to realize we're free to obsess over our cute cars, sports team and outdoor scenery. Back then, the story was not who or what, but how many.

The Dot's Mike Vogel gave KTVB a look at what was new (and not new) in Idaho's long love affair with license plates.

For farmers, the latest was a bumper crop of trees and wilderness, Idaho State, University of Idaho and Boise State plates, and a youth plate that came out in March 2000.

