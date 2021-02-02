208 Redial: Frosty the 31-foot snowman

Since the McCall Winter Carnival was canceled this year, we decided to bring back this classic Idaho Life story from 2001.

MCCALL, Idaho — The 2021 McCall Winter Carnival was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's the first time in nearly six decades that the Carnival - which annually brings tens of thousands of people to the resort town for the 10-day event - has been canceled.

But organizers are already looking forward to a big party in 2022.

So, in an ode to this "gap year," we decided to bring back one of our favorite John Miller stories. In 2001, while on his way to McCall, Miller pulled over in Cascade after seeing a three-story tall snowman outside a popular restaurant.

