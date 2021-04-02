208 Redial: Flawed phone number

Back in 2001, a Meridian business got slammed with angry callers wanting to give lawmakers a piece of their mind.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Call your legislators and let them know you want to see change.

How many times have we heard that from local leaders when a controversial piece of legislation is making its way through the Statehouse?

And how many of us actually do it? Turns out, a lot.

At least that was the case back in 2001. But as it turned out, that phone number constituents were trying to call was just one digit off a phone number for a busy Meridian business.

John Miller went to the Glass Doctor and learned about the fragile line between a three and a two and how one little number left them swamped with someone else's business.

Watch this classic Idaho Life in the video player above.

